Madison Fire Department displays importance of sprinklers with live burn demo

By Site staff
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department held a live side-by-side burn demo at Brat Fest on Saturday to give festgoers a real-time look at how automatic sprinklers can make a difference.

During the demo, firefighters ignited two furnished rooms, showing the difference between having an automatic sprinkler system and not.

“The whole idea is to demonstrate how effective fire sprinklers are in saving lives and property,” MFD Fire Marshal Ed Ruckriegel said.

MFD partnered with the Wisconsin Fire Sprinkler Coalition to make the demo possible.

#Fire Sprinkler#Sprinklers#Fire Marshal
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

