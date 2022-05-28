ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Astros' Martin Maldonado: On bench Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Maldonado will sit Saturday against Seattle. Maldonado has continued to feature...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Exits with right hamstring issue

Wendle was removed from Monday's game against the Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle went 1-for-2 to begin Monday's matchup before he was replaced by a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has had two IL stints due to right hamstring issues this season, but it's not yet clear whether his current injury will force him to return to the injured list. If Wendle misses additional time, Brian Anderson (back), Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo will likely fill in at the hot corner.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Executes light activity

Ahmed (undisclosed) resumed light baseball activity May 27, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed is still dealing with fatigue, while the shortstop said he's "responded OK from" taking batting practice, fielding light groundballs and playing catch. "It hit me quick and hard," Ahmed said of the virus. "I've been trying to recover since. I'm still not back to normal yet, unfortunately." Geraldo Perdomo is the primary starter at shortstop while Ahmed works his way back.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Marlins designated Dunand for assignment Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. With the Marlins needing to open up a 40-man roster spot to facilitate Avisail Garcia's return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Dunand ended up being the casualty. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Dunand will likely stay in the organization and stick with Triple-A Jacksonville. Dunand was recently optioned to the affiliate after he went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a double during a three-game stint with the big club earlier in May.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Everything's coming up Rangers ... for tonight, anyway

We're on to June in the world of sports, the month that brings us championships in the NBA and NHL. While we wait for the NBA Finals to tip off on Thursday, we have the NHL's Eastern Conference Finals beginning on the ice tonight. Two-time defending champs begin series against...
NHL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Advances to High-A

Crow-Armstrong was promoted to High-A South Bend on Monday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Crow-Armstrong demolished Single-A pitching through 38 games for Myrtle Beach, slashing .354/.443/.557. He added seven homers and 13 steals, while his 18.0 percent strikeout rate and 12.0 percent walk rate both represented strong marks. He'll face a tougher test at South Bend, but another promotion later in the year can't be ruled out if he continues to find success.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Baseball#Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Camilo Doval: Blows save in extras

Doval was charged with the blown save during Tuesday's 7-4 win against the Giants after giving up an unearned run on a hit over two-thirds of an inning. He had one strikeout and did not walk a batter. The 24-year-old pitched Tuesday for the third straight day and picked up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Activated for season debut

Moniak (hand) was activated off the injured list Monday and will bat seventh and play center field against the Giants. Moniak missed out on the Opening Day roster after suffering a hairline fracture in his right wrist right before the start of the season, but he's ready to go after hitting .394/.421/.667 across eight rehab games. The 24-year-old has struggled to a .432 OPS and a 40.0 percent strikeout rate in a tiny sample of 55 career MLB plate appearances, but he could have the chance to claim the starting center field job ahead of Odubel Herrera.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Zac Lowther: Recalled from Triple-A

Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. Lowther made his MLB debut last season, struggling to a 6.67 ERA in 29.2 innings as a swingman. He owns an awful 8.26 ERA through 28.1 frames for Norfolk this season, but he could be needed to provide length behind opening pitcher Bryan Baker in Tuesday's game against the Mariners in what is shaping up to be a bullpen day for the Orioles. Cody Sedlock was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Makes return at Triple-A

Stewart (undisclosed) has gone 2-for-11 with a home run, three walks, four RBI and three runs in his five games since returning from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Tuesday. Stewart was sidelined for approximately two and a half weeks due to the unspecified issue. After being dropped from the Orioles'...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Getting regular work at keystone

Rengifo will start at second base and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. He'll be included in the lineup for the 12th game in a row and may have supplanted Tyler Wade as the Angels' preferred option at the keystone even once Anthony Rendon (wrist) returns from the injured list and Wade no longer has a path to playing time at third base. While starting the previous 11 contests, Rengifo has slashed .295/.340/.409 with a home run and a stolen base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Swipes bag in loss

Lux went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Pirates. Lux walked and stole second in the fourth inning. It was his first stolen base attempt since April 17, and it was his third theft of the year. The 24-year-old is now 0-for-5 in his last two games, dropping his slash line to .263/.346/.336 for the season. He's posted a home run, 12 RBI, 28 runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 156 plate appearances, maintaining a regular role in the lineup with playing time at second base and in left field lately.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Blows save

Gallegos blew the save, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two in a 3-2 extra-inning victory Tuesday over San Diego. Gallegos entered the game in the eighth inning with the Cardinals leading 2-0. Trent Grisham took him deep for a two-run blast to even the score. It was the third blown save of the season for the veteran and, while he's received the vast majority of save opportunities for St. Louis, he last closed a game on May 20. Ryan Helsley has notched two saves since Gallegos last converted a chance and Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday in a tied ballgame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Likely headed for backup role

Lagares will start in left field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Lagares will stay in the lineup for the fourth time in the Angels' last five games, but two of his starts came while Taylor Ward was managing a shoulder injury. Ward is picking up his second straight start in right field Tuesday, but the righty-hitting Lagares will shift over to left with the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh sitting out against Yankees southpaw Jordan Montgomery. Now that Ward is healthy again, Lagares doesn't look as though he'll be in store for anything more than short-side platoon work.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nursing sore shoulder

Longoria left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to soreness in his right shoulder and isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, and he's poised to receive a day off for the series finale in Philadelphia. The veteran third baseman may still be available off the bench, however, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy