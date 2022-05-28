Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Dealt with cracked ribs

Hamler (knee) practiced Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler tore his left ACL at the end of September last season and was sidelined for OTAs last week, but he was able to participate during the Broncos' light practice Tuesday. Denver will likely be cautious with the Penn State product during the offseason to avoid any potential setback, but it's still encouraging to see him participating in team activities. With Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick all ahead of him on the depth chart, the 2020 second-round pick will have an uphill battle to fantasy relevancy, but it remains to be seen how Denver's new QB Russell Wilson will divvy out targets.
