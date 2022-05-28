ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Dealt with cracked ribs

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Zadorov played through cracked ribs during the playoffs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. Zadorov...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Distributes three helpers

Zibanejad notched three assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7. Zibanejad helped out on both of Chris Kreider's tallies as well as an Andrew Copp empty-netter. While Zibanejad saw his goal streak end at four games, he's still gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games. The 29-year-old center is up to seven goals, 12 assists, 41 shots on net, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 playoff outings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nursing multiple offseason injuries

Zuccarello is set to have surgery for a core muscle injury and also has a fracture in his leg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The recovery timetable for the surgery is about six weeks, while the fracture is expected to heal with rest. Considering training camp is over 14 weeks away, Zuccarello should be back to full health heading into his age-35 season. Despite the injuries, the Norwegian had the best campaign of his NHL career in 2021-22, rattling off 79 points in 70 regular-season games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Albert Wilson: Inks deal with Minnesota

Wilson agreed to a one-year contract with the Vikings on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wilson spent the past three seasons in Miami and totaled 25 receptions for 213 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games during 2021. The 29-year-old should compete with Bisi Johnson and rookie sixth-rounder Jalen Taylor for a depth role in Minnesota's receiving corps.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Gives up homer in loss

Snider (3-2) took the loss Monday versus the Guardians. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. The Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Snider gave it all back on an Andres Gimenez three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In 10 innings in May, Snider has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and five walks. He has a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB with six holds and a blown save in 18.1 innings overall as a middle-relief option.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Nikita Zadorov
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Marlins designated Dunand for assignment Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. With the Marlins needing to open up a 40-man roster spot to facilitate Avisail Garcia's return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Dunand ended up being the casualty. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Dunand will likely stay in the organization and stick with Triple-A Jacksonville. Dunand was recently optioned to the affiliate after he went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a double during a three-game stint with the big club earlier in May.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Tossed from Tuesday's contest

Rodriguez was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Orioles for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The 21-year-old struck out looking during the eighth inning and drew a line in the dirt where he thought the pitch came across, which unsurprisingly got him ejected by the home plate umpire. Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with an RBI prior to exiting the game.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Camilo Doval: Blows save in extras

Doval was charged with the blown save during Tuesday's 7-4 win against the Giants after giving up an unearned run on a hit over two-thirds of an inning. He had one strikeout and did not walk a batter. The 24-year-old pitched Tuesday for the third straight day and picked up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dealing with leg injury

Bellinger was scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Pirates due to left leg tightness. It's unclear as to when Bellinger suffered the injury, but he will be considered day-to-day until more information on his status moving forward is released by the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: No-decision in dominant performance

Gore didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 win against Pittsburgh, allowing two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. Gore shut down the Pirates offense by throwing 66 of 93 pitches for strikes with a season-high nine strikeouts and an impressive 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the bullpen let in two runs in the eighth to immediately spoil the rookie's excellent performance. Gore has now held opposing offenses to three runs or fewer in each of his seven starts while allowing just one run over his last 16 innings to lower his ERA to an impressive 1.71. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against Milwaukee next weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Swipes bag in loss

Lux went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Pirates. Lux walked and stole second in the fourth inning. It was his first stolen base attempt since April 17, and it was his third theft of the year. The 24-year-old is now 0-for-5 in his last two games, dropping his slash line to .263/.346/.336 for the season. He's posted a home run, 12 RBI, 28 runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 156 plate appearances, maintaining a regular role in the lineup with playing time at second base and in left field lately.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Broncos' KJ Hamler: Participating in Tuesday's practice

Hamler (knee) practiced Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler tore his left ACL at the end of September last season and was sidelined for OTAs last week, but he was able to participate during the Broncos' light practice Tuesday. Denver will likely be cautious with the Penn State product during the offseason to avoid any potential setback, but it's still encouraging to see him participating in team activities. With Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick all ahead of him on the depth chart, the 2020 second-round pick will have an uphill battle to fantasy relevancy, but it remains to be seen how Denver's new QB Russell Wilson will divvy out targets.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Mark Mathias: Heading to Triple-A after Monday

Mathias was optioned to Triple-A Nashville and designated as the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Mathias will remain with the Brewers for Monday's doubleheader but return to Triple-A Nashville following Game 2. Since having his contract selected by the team May 24, he's appeared in one game, going 1-for-4 with a run scored. Mathias will provide an extra bat off the bench for Monday's two contests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Nursing sore shoulder

Longoria left Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to soreness in his right shoulder and isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and a walk prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, and he's poised to receive a day off for the series finale in Philadelphia. The veteran third baseman may still be available off the bench, however, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Blows save

Gallegos blew the save, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two in a 3-2 extra-inning victory Tuesday over San Diego. Gallegos entered the game in the eighth inning with the Cardinals leading 2-0. Trent Grisham took him deep for a two-run blast to even the score. It was the third blown save of the season for the veteran and, while he's received the vast majority of save opportunities for St. Louis, he last closed a game on May 20. Ryan Helsley has notched two saves since Gallegos last converted a chance and Helsley pitched a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday in a tied ballgame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Tagged with loss, blown save

Knebel (1-4) took the loss and blown save during Sunday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. After Philadelphia took the lead in the eighth inning, Knebel served up a game-tying Nick...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

