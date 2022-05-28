Mount Rainier opens some campgrounds to visitors starting Memorial Day weekend

Mount Rainier National Park began opening some areas of the park to visitors over Memorial Day weekend, the National Parks Service announced.

Lingering snow is keeping some of the highest-elevation areas of the park closed, including Sunrise, the White River Campground and Mowich lake. But many popular areas are now accessible.

The Cougar Rock Campground and Ohanapecosh Campground are open to visitors. Some loops are open to campers on a first-come, first-served basis while others require reservations. The park warned that snow is still on the ground, with 13 feet of it at Paradise on Thursday.

Only some low-elevation trails are free of snow, the park service said.

That you, Juneuary? Forecast is looking cold, wet for Memorial Day weekend and beyond

The White River Campground, the highest elevation drive-in campground at Mount Rainier, remains closed. The road to the campground is open for access to day use parking. The campground itself is expected to open June 24.

Lodging options are now open, including Paradise Inn and National Park Inn at Longmire.

The park service said some areas will have delayed openings this year due to heavy winter snowpack, including Tipsoo Lake on the park’s eastern edge and Chinook Pass. According to the national park’s website, these areas are estimated to open in mid- to late-June depending on weather.

More information on the status of roads in and around the park are available on the national park’s website . Visitors can also call 360-569-2211 to check on current road conditions.

The Grove of the Patriarchs trail has been closed since November, when heavy rain led to flooding that damaged a suspension bridge that provides access to the Grove on an island surrounded by the Ohanapecosh River. The trail is home to colossal Douglas-firs, hemlocks and cedars.

Memorial Day weekend road trip in Washington state? See closed roads, bridges and passes