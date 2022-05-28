ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford Fatal Vehicle Crash

May 28, 2022

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 12:25 pm, the Oxford Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a vehicle crash in the 3600 block of US 78 West. Upon arrival they located a Crysler Town and Country and a Honda CBR motorcycle that were involved in a collision. The Oxford Police Department stated that the preliminary investigation has determined that the driver of the motorcycle attempted to pass the minivan on the left as the minivan was attempting to make a left turn. The crash occurred while both vehicles were traveling westbound on US 78.

The driver of the motorcycle did not survive the crash and Calhoun County Coroner, Pat Brown, was requested to the scene. Mr. Brown advised that the driver of the motorcycle, Arturo Ortiz Morales, 43, of Oxford, died from “multiple blunt force trauma” from the crash.

Oxford police advise that the driver of the minivan was not injured and there were no other passengers in the vehicle. Oxford Police Department advised that the investigation is still ongoing at this time, but no charges are expected against the driver of the minivan.

