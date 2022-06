What is most impressive about West Jordan High School graduate Boston Farmer, a straight-A student and three-sport athlete, is his outstanding leadership. “He does a great job of keeping the team together and calm even in stressful situations,” WJHS basketball coach Christian Wouden said. “I remember how great he played and how much he did for our team when we played Mountain Ridge at home. He was a game changer that day—not because of his scoring, but because of how he led the team, which he did all year long.”

