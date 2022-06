Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The trend of the home team winning each game of the series seems intentional. However, it should not come as too much of a surprise as the Hurricanes had the same home-road splits in the first round against the Bruins. They are now 7-0 at home this postseason, and 0-6 on the road. Continuing the home winning streak would send the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Finals if the Rangers do not respond tonight.

