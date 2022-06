Manchester United have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, with the midfielder telling ESPN he would prefer to stay at Camp Nou. New United manager Erik ten Hag is keen on landing the Netherlands international as part of his Old Trafford rebuild, with the pair enjoying success during their time at Ajax together. However, De Jong has said he is eager to fight for his place with the Spanish giants.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO