It was a quarterfinal fitting of a final, and Novak Djokovic felt Rafael Nadal deserved to win. "He was just able to take his tennis to another level in those particular moments in the beginning of all sets, except the fourth," Djokovic told reporters after Nadal's four-set victory on Tuesday. "...I had my chances … he showed why he's a great champion, staying mentally tough ... he deserved it."

TENNIS ・ 14 HOURS AGO