Roddy Ricch Calls For Gunna's Release: 'We Miss You'

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Roddy Ricch is the latest to call for Gunna 's release after he was arrested on RICO charges .

Earlier this week, the "pushin P" rapper had a court hearing where he was denied bail — for a second time. Gunna's new trial date is currently set for January 9, 2023. If the rapper doesn't receive bond, which his lawyer can file for at a later date, Gunna is poised to stay in jail pending trial.

The news prompted rapper Roddy Ricch to take to his Instagram stories to call for his friend's release from jail. "free @gunna we miss you out here champ moms praying 4 U," he said, according to Complex .

Gunna , Young Thug and others are facing are conspiracy to violate RICO, participation in criminal street gang activity, murder and armed robbery. Thugger was hit with seven more felony charges after police raided his home. Both rappers have been denied bail and are currently being held at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta .

