Fayetteville, AR

WCWS Bound! Longhorns stun Arkansas in Super Regionals

By Noah Gross
KXAN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KXAN) — Behind a three-run sixth inning, the Texas Softball Team beat No. 4 Arkansas 3-0 in a decisive game three of the Fayetteville Super Regional to advance to the Women’s College World Series. Longhorns ace Hailey Dolcini threw over 100 pitches in both the...

Related
nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks Have Nation’s No 1-Ranked Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE — Courtney Deifel’s Arkansas softball team has some key additions coming to help replace a group of talented seniors. In the early signing period for instance, Deifel inked nine players and they were highly thought of nationally. Extra Inning Softball ranks the Razorbacks as the top class in the nation. The group includes twins from Nebraska, a pair of players from Louisiana and also one recruit from Colorado, New York, Texas, Florida and California.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KXAN

Texas to take on Arizona State for NCAA men’s golf title

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Preston Summerhays birdied the 18th hole to close out his match 2 up and Arizona State beat reigning national champion Pepperdine 4-1 to earn a spot in the championship match against Texas. The Longhorns beat Vanderbilt 3 1/2-1 1/2 when Pierceson Coody and Travis Vick closed out their matches seconds apart […]
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
heartlandcollegesports.com

2022 Women’s College World Series Predictions

With the 2022 Women’s College World Series set to begin in less than 48 hours, here are a few predictions for how things will play out in Oklahoma City. That’s right. I’m calling for the Sooners to take down Northwestern, Oklahoma State to handle Arizona and, yes, the Texas Longhorns to send No. 5 UCLA to the loser’s bracket. I have believed this conference to be among the very best in softball all season long and Thursday will be their chance to prove it. With the way that Hailey Dolcini has pitched and Janae Jefferson’s play has elevated the rest of UT’s offense, I would not want to face Texas right now. Plus Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have a combined 10-0 record in the tournament thus far, so good luck with taking them on right now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXAN

Texas baseball to host regional; falls to OU in Big 12 Title

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will host one of the 16 college baseball regionals, the NCAA announced Sunday. The official seeds and teams going to each regional will be announced tomorrow. It will be the second-straight year that Texas will host an NCAA regional at its home park. The Longhorns will be the top […]
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Blue Bell Park Selected to Host NCAA Regional

INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M’s Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park was named one of 16 regional sites for the 75th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced on Sunday evening.By virtue of being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected to the 64-team field. It marks the 36th overall selection for the Aggies who had a streak of 13 consecutive tournament appearances snapped last season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
