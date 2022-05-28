ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Cowboys' Contract with Dalton Schultz: Impacted by Browns TE David Njoku?

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaOcT_0ftgUT5a00

Schultz has made himself into a productive and proven performer.

FRISCO - Over the years, the Dallas Cowboys have tried to pretend that the other teams giving other players contracts does not necessarily impact what they'll do with their players.

But in reality, that's not how this works.

"America's Team,'' as special as it may be, is still part of the "supply-and-demand'' process,'' still part of the "market value'' process, of the NFL.

So when the Cleveland Browns move tight end David Njoku from the franchise tag to a long-term extension for four years and a reported $56.7 million - a deal that makes him the fourth-highest paid tight end in the NFL - Dallas' tagged tight end Dalton Schultz is absolutely a beneficiary.

Schultz is currently still on the franchise tag at $10.8 million guaranteed for 2022, pending negotiations that could move that number.

But the Browns just "moved the number'' on their own, as Njoku's APY is now a massive $14 million - and gives Schultz’s side a reason to ask for even more.

Why?

Schultz finished last season with 78 catches, 808 yards, and eight TDs. By the numbers, he's "top six'' or thereabouts. Meanwhile, USA Today's Jori Epstein notes another set of numbers that Schultz will likely parade to the negotiating table: Njoku had 55 catches, 688 and six TDs ... in 2020-21 combined.

There are injuries and other factors in play with Njoku's numbers. But the point remains strong: As the Cowboys continue to fail to move here (as best we know), Schultz has made himself into a productive and proven performer , and while he might not quite be Travis Kelce or George Kittle ... he is certainly capable of making the argument that he's David Njoku - and maybe capable of winning that argument.

Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

It's been a big offseason for Troy Aikman. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned broadcaster officially left Fox Sports for ESPN. He and Joe Buck are both leaving Fox Sports to work Monday Night Football for ESPN. It should be a fun year. Aikman had hinted at potentially doing both...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Antonio Brown announcement

To the surprise of very few people, Antonio Brown does not expect to play in the NFL in 2022. He said it himself during an interview that took place at a Fan Controlled Football game. “Obviously, we live the game, but you can’t play forever,” Brown said. “I think I’m...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
The Independent

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car accident

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25 in a car accident. Philadelphia Eagles wide received Jalen Reagor, who played with Mr Gladney at TCU, broke the news on Twitter. “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ain’t too much more I can take man damn,” he wrote. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”Mr Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft Worth Star-Telegram that his client was killed in a car accident on Monday morning. “We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Mr...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Shares Vacation Photos

Hopefully everyone is enjoying their Memorial Day Weekend. Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott, appears to have had a nice vacation recently. The former Texas college student, who's been dating Prescott for a couple of years, shared some of her photos on Instagram. Dak and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
Larry Brown Sports

Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson wants to ‘smack’ 1 star QB

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson definitely wants to collect a few sacks at the NFL level, and there is one specific quarterback he would love to take down. Hutchinson spoke to Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan at the 2022 NFLPA Rookie Premiere and was asked if there was a specific quarterback he wanted to sack. Hutchinson cited Tom Brady, and that he would relish the opportunity to “smack” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Usa Today
Essence

NFL Star Lamar Jackson Opening A New Soul Food Eatery In His Hometown

It's reported that the Baltimore Ravens star recently filed a trademark for the restaurant to be located in his hometown. Lamar Jackson is reportedly looking to help people “eat good.”. Afrotech recently wrote that On May 18, trademark attorney Josh Gerben shared Baltimore Ravens star pushed through two new...
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott - 'driving 22 mph' - reps Dallas Cowboys at Indy 500

The Dallas Cowboys running back has a certain need for speed, and showed it off recently at The Star in Frisco. “I would hope so,” said coach Mike McCarthy of Elliott being healthy, who played most of last season with a partial PCL tear.”I was looking at the GPS yesterday.” …
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies at 25

The TCU alum did not play in the NFL last season, with a felony family violence assault charge leading the Vikings to waive him during the 2021 offseason. But Gladney, after being acquitted in March, signed a two-year deal worth $6.5M with the Cardinals. Minnesota drafted Gladney 31st overall in...
NEW BOSTON, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy