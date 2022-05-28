Wellsburg woman missing since Saturday morning

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County officials have confirmed that 54-year-old Georgeanne McGraw is home safe. She was reported missing out of Wellsburg on Saturday. Brooke County 911 tells 7News that she returned home on her own.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into a camper while drunk and fired several shots within the confines of Scottyland Park, according to a state police report. On Sunday night into Monday morning, state police were sent to the 1600 block of Barron Chruch Road in Middlecreek […]
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County 911 Center, there were no injuries in this incident as nobody was struck by gunfire. Police are responding to reports of shots being fired in Clarksburg. Officers responded to a home of Coplin Ave. around 10:30 Tuesday morning. Several officers are...
Two Ohio officers rescued two orphaned fawns after their mother died on I-70. Highway Patrolman Stan Bittenger & Sgt. Tom DeVaul is seen taking care of the fawns in the picture below. Sgt. DeVaul is taking the fawns to an animal rehab near Zanesville. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says one buck and one doe […]
NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Cumberland man. The Patrol reports the crash happened on State Route 83 near the Muskingum County line. 36-year-old Michael Wheeler was northbound on State Route 83 when his motorcycle crossed the center line and off the left side of the roadway. Wheeler was thrown from the vehicle when it struck a ditch.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio – The Coshocton County Sheriffs Office reports a fatal car accident Monday night. Deputies were called to the 3200 block of State Route 60 in Clark Township, where the body of 32-year-old Coy Phillips of Blissfield was found. It is believed Phillips failed to negotiate a...
One person suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Middlesex Township. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 8:30 a.m. for a convertible car over an embankment in the 200 block of Route 228 East (or Glade Mill Road). However, the caller noted that...
MINERAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 63-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash in Mineral Township, Venango County. The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday on Jackson Center Polk Road. State police said Richard Adams, of Polk, was headed west when he...
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver reported over the weekend that they conducted a traffic stop on 2021 Kia Sportage SUV on May 12, 2022 at 12:29AM in the 4400 block of 4th Ave. in the city of Beaver Falls. Troopers said in the release that the incident...
Family and friends of a 12-year-old girl who was critically injured Saturday when she was pinned beneath a pickup while riding a hoverboard in South Huntingdon continue to wish for her recovery and have set up a GoFundMe account to defray expenses. Peyton Benner, a sixth grader at Yough Middle...
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Several streets on Pleasant Heights in Steubenville are being repaved starting Wednesday. That means residents will not be allowed to park on the streets. The city will post no parking areas and vehicles left on the streets will be towed at the owner's expense. The streets...
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Two men were arrested after Bethel Park police said they tried to shoplift then pepper sprayed a store employee. Police said William Loughner and Witt Yost tried to leave a store with stolen merchandise earlier this month. When an employee stopped them and asked for a receipt, police said Loughner pepper sprayed the worker before they both ran away.Through their investigation, police said they were able to identify the pair. Warrants were issued for both of them, and police said they were recently arrested in Washington County.Loughner was charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, retail theft and possessing instruments of crime while Witt was charged with criminal conspiracy and retail theft.
(Independence Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were dispatched to a residence on Ridge Road in Independence Twp. last Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 6:15 PM. Troopers said via release that 54-year-old Howard Hilton died after he fell down a set of stairs as the...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today marks the twentieth anniversary of the deadly storms that swept through Kennywood Park. A microburst struck the amusement park, leaving one woman, a Monroeville native, dead in its wake. Strong winds, some up to 80 miles per hour, tore apart The Whip attraction and the pavilion...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. The week started with tragic news from across the nation. 21 people, 19 of them young students and two of them teachers, were killed by a gunman at an elementary school in Texas. –> Remembering the victims of Robb Elementary School <– The […]
The sunny holiday weekend was shattered midday Sunday when someone opened fire on a car in Downtown Pittsburgh, killing the 18-month-old baby who was inside with his mother. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the child as De’Avry Thomas.
