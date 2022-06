This is going to be so cool. The Trenton Thunder have announced the thrilling Nitro Circus is coming soon to their stadium, Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, for ONE DAY ONLY. Save the date. It's happening Sunday, June 26. It's the all new tour: Good, Bad & Rad. Your kids (and you) aren't going to want to miss it. You'll be mesmerized by the action packed stunts and love every minute of it.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO