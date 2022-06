Authorities say the driver of a farm tractor is dead after a semi crashed into it Tuesday morning on U.S. 51 near Heyworth. Jay C. Fitzgerald, 44, of Heyworth, was struck around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday while driving his tractor northbound on U.S. 51 near County Road 400 North, just north of Heyworth, authorities said. Fitzgerald was ejected from the tractor and suffered fatal head injuries, authorities said.

HEYWORTH, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO