Diablo Immortal Global Release Roadmap Explained

In Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal going on a killing spree, it seems one of their first victims was an oh-so-familiar donkey. In a new interview, Blood and Honey director Rhys Frake-Waterfield says that some of the characters fans associate with the Pooh mythology will not appear in the movie, although not always for the same reason. The reason the movie can feature Winnie the Pooh and not have to rename or parody him, is that the characters in A. A. Milne's first Pooh stories have lapsed into the public domain. Tigger, though, remains copyrighted, and will not appear.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO