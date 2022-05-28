ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Watch: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Final | Vinicius Jr Scores Decisive Goal But Courtois Outstanding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPWJO_0ftgTk6q00

Real Madrid won the European Cup on Saturday evening by beating Liverpool 1-0 in Paris and you can watch the match highlights here.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The kick-off was delayed by just over 30 minutes to allow the crowd more time to enter the stadium but Liverpool flew out of the blocks.

With a lot of space in midfield, Liverpool were able to create a number of openings going closest when the outstanding Thibaut Courtois pushed Sadio Mane's effort onto the post.

Right on halftime, Karim Benzema thought that he had given Carlo Ancelotti's team the lead but the goal was ruled out for offside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaOex_0ftgTk6q00

IMAGO/PA IMAGES

The second half started more even and it was Los Blancos who took the lead in the 59th minute when Vinicius Jr slotted home Fede Valverde's cross.

Liverpool huffed and puffed with Mohamed Salah forcing man of the match Courtois into two more outstanding saves.

Despite their best efforts Liverpool were unable to break down a resolute and very experienced Madrid team and the night finished in disappointment.

Jurgen Klopp and his team will reflect on what might have been this season but must satisfy themselves with the Carabao and FA Cups.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

