I’m a home repair pro – four little-known ways to get discounts at Home Depot of up to 10% and $50

A HOME repair specialist and TikTok user shared some strategies for saving money at Home Depot.

Twin brothers Jim and Dave Schuelke co-own the company Twin Home Experts, as well as a TikTok account with the same name,

Twin brothers and home repair professionals Jim and Dave Schuelke share tips on TikTok

Damaged packages like this one can net you a discount

Their company specializes in plumbing, mold removal, leak detection, water damage restoration, and rodent control solutions.

On the other hand, their TikTok page focuses on home repair tips and tricks, as well as advice for saving money at popular hardware stores.

The account has nearly 600,000 followers, and the twins have amassed more than 6million likes.

They recently shared a video discussing four ways to save money at Home Depot, based on their experiences at the store.

Home Depot saving tips

First, the twins advise keeping an eye out for damaged boxes.

As long as the product inside is still in good condition, Home Depot will often sell a product with a damaged box at a 10% discount.

Next, they reveal that if you're having trouble with customer service, cashiers are authorized to discount your sale by up to $50.

A representative from Home Depot’s corporate communications told The Sun that this is not entirely accurate, as there is no set discount amount.

“While associates are empowered to take care of our customers and offer the best customer service, price adjustments are on a case by case basis,” they explained.

Next, the twins point out that Home Depot has a competitor price match guarantee.

If any other store sells the same item Home Depot sells for a lower price, Home Depot will offer you the same deal.

According to Home Depot's return policy, you need to bring an ad, printout or photo proving the price with you to the register to get the match.

Finally, they explain Home Depot's price adjustment policy.

If you buy a product and the price drops within 30 days, you're entitled to a refund matching the price reduction.

To be eligible for a price adjustment, you need to hold onto your receipt or provide other proof of purchase.

You can still request a price adjustment more than 30 days after you bought a product, but Home Depot is not likely to grant you a discount.

The Sun explained five more ways to save money at Home Depot.

And for more home supply savings, we also listed the best ways to find discounts at Lowe's.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS