ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

I’m a home repair pro – four little-known ways to get discounts at Home Depot of up to 10% and $50

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A HOME repair specialist and TikTok user shared some strategies for saving money at Home Depot.

Twin brothers Jim and Dave Schuelke co-own the company Twin Home Experts, as well as a TikTok account with the same name,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6swr_0ftgTgZw00
Twin brothers and home repair professionals Jim and Dave Schuelke share tips on TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSO6J_0ftgTgZw00
Damaged packages like this one can net you a discount

Their company specializes in plumbing, mold removal, leak detection, water damage restoration, and rodent control solutions.

On the other hand, their TikTok page focuses on home repair tips and tricks, as well as advice for saving money at popular hardware stores.

The account has nearly 600,000 followers, and the twins have amassed more than 6million likes.

They recently shared a video discussing four ways to save money at Home Depot, based on their experiences at the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sx7sJ_0ftgTgZw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDls0_0ftgTgZw00

Home Depot saving tips

First, the twins advise keeping an eye out for damaged boxes.

As long as the product inside is still in good condition, Home Depot will often sell a product with a damaged box at a 10% discount.

Next, they reveal that if you're having trouble with customer service, cashiers are authorized to discount your sale by up to $50.

A representative from Home Depot’s corporate communications told The Sun that this is not entirely accurate, as there is no set discount amount.

“While associates are empowered to take care of our customers and offer the best customer service, price adjustments are on a case by case basis,” they explained.

Next, the twins point out that Home Depot has a competitor price match guarantee.

If any other store sells the same item Home Depot sells for a lower price, Home Depot will offer you the same deal.

According to Home Depot's return policy, you need to bring an ad, printout or photo proving the price with you to the register to get the match.

Finally, they explain Home Depot's price adjustment policy.

If you buy a product and the price drops within 30 days, you're entitled to a refund matching the price reduction.

To be eligible for a price adjustment, you need to hold onto your receipt or provide other proof of purchase.

You can still request a price adjustment more than 30 days after you bought a product, but Home Depot is not likely to grant you a discount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUKkd_0ftgTgZw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jjbos_0ftgTgZw00

The Sun explained five more ways to save money at Home Depot.

And for more home supply savings, we also listed the best ways to find discounts at Lowe's.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Home Repair#Home#Tiktok#Twin Home Experts#Home Depot
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BobVila

Lowe’s Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Batteries—Here’s How To Get One

Buying brand new DeWalt power tools can get very expensive very fast. Not only do many of the tools themselves cost upwards of $200, but then you have to add on the price of the batteries, which can run you up another $100 or so. To help you save money, right now at Lowe’s, you can get a free DeWalt battery—that’s a value of $169!—when you purchase a DeWalt power tool.
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Big Change Costco Just Made To Its Membership Benefits

Buying a Costco membership can change your shopping game, especially if you frequent big box stores like most Americans. According to the company's website, anyone with a Costco membership can score savings and earn rewards on their purchases, and the card allows for full refunds if a shopper isn't happy with a particular purchase. These perks only mark the tip of the iceberg, though. Real Simple found that members can also take advantage of programs that refill their inkjet printer cartridges, offer discounts on gift cards, let you purchase books signed by their authors, and even let you take advantage of Costco's travel agency.
RETAIL
SheKnows

Shoppers Love Costco's Newest Dessert So Much, They're Buying Several Bags at a Time

Click here to read the full article. Shopping at Costco is a full blown experience. The smell of the warehouse. The spacious, flatbed carts. The pallets upon pallets filled with fairly priced items in bulk. You can buy just about anything with a membership at Costco — an engagement ring, groceries, the newest iPhone, appliances. But right now, Costco shoppers are freaking out over this new delicious, one-of-a-kind snack: Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain spotted the Kirkland Signature label’s cookies, in all of...
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
462K+
Followers
27K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy