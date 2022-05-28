ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wilson has 22 points, 16 boards as Aces beat Sky 83-76

 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 22 points and 16 rebounds, Dearica Hamby added 14 and 12, and the Las Vegas beat the defending-champion Chicago Sky 83-76 on Saturday for the Aces’ sixth consecutive win.

Kelsey Plum had 19 points, Chelsea Gray added 18 points and Jackie Young finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks for Las Vegas (8-1).

Gray hit three free throws to spark a 10-0 run that made it 39-29 midway through the second quarter and the Aces led the rest of the way. Las Vegas took a 51-38 lead into halftime, led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter and had a 10-point lead with 4 minutes to play.

Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and nine rebounds, Kahleah Copper also scored 12 points and Candace Parker added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Sky (4-3). Rebekah Gardner also scored 11 points and Azura Stevens added seven points and a season-high 10 rebounds.

Chicago missed 18 consecutive 3-point shots after Candace Parker made a 3 that pulled Chicago within a point with a minute left in the first quarter. Courtney Vandersloot snapped the streak with a 3-pointer that trimmed Chicago’s deficit to 70-62 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Sky finished shooting 34.6% (28 of 81) overall and made just 5 of 31 (16.1%) from 3-point range.

