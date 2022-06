DETROIT – The hottest day of the year (so far) is almost in the books. After Tuesday (May 31), some changes are on the way. During the overnight, we’ll see clouds increasing as temperatures drop into the lower 70s, but the main story is the chance for showers and storms to return as a cold front moves in. As we get closer to 4 a.m. or 5 a.m., showers and storms from the west will try to move in. However, these storms will have a hard time holding together as the atmosphere here won’t be as conducive for showers and thunderstorms. We’ll still see some around, but the strongest of the storms will be to our west. While the severe threat isn’t that high, strong winds and small hail will be possible.

