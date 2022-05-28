Phoenix police say man shot and killed wife, 2 dogs before turning gun on self

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say six people were shot at a house party in west Phoenix early Sunday. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said early Monday morning that officers were called out to a shooting near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers showed up, they learned someone had fired several rounds after the party. An 18-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police found several other people, ranging in age from 16 to 18, who had also been shot. Authorities say details are sketchy and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting that occurred early that morning.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO