Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police say man shot and killed wife, 2 dogs before turning gun on self

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say that they’re investigating a murder-suicide after a man reportedly shot and killed his wife and two dogs before turning the...

AZFamily

3 men accused of murder after drug deal leaves man dead in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three men were taken into custody on Friday evening in connection to a drug deal that ended with an 18-year-old man dead. Police say Chase Lemons was shot and killed in his car near Baseline and Crimson roads on March 20. Now, 18-year-old Richard Mejia, 20-year-old Devon O’Rourke and 19-year-old Isaiah Enriquez are accused of the murder.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man found shot, killed outside south Phoenix landfill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed outside a south Phoenix landfill on Monday. It happened near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road by the Rio Salado Landfill and Salt River. Officers arrived at the area just before 7 a.m. and found a...
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Phoenix company creates active shooter alarm to detect gunshots

Phoenix Lyft driver shot in the head shares message about gun violence. Jonathan Trainor stopped to pick up food at the Jack in the Box drive-thru near Central and Southern Avenues when he was shot. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The proposed entertainment district could be home to the Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead after shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are investigating after officers found a man dead in central Phoenix early Monday. Sgt. Philip Krynsky says officers were called to the area after a shooting around 7 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Magnolia Street, which is just north of the Salt River. Officers arrived to find a dead man but provided no other details. The victim has not been identified.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after crash with fire truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after hitting a fire truck and crashing into a tree on Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix. The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 4 p.m. According to police, the fire truck had lights and sirens on as...
PHOENIX, AZ
#Suicide#Police#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
AZFamily

Toddler dies after being found in backyard pool in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old girl died on Tuesday evening after she was pulled from a backyard pool in Chandler. It happened at a home near Arizona Avenue, just north of Queen Creek Road. Firefighters say the girl was unconscious when they arrived. They then rushed her to the hospital. But after efforts to keep her alive from paramedics and staff, she died about an hour later, firefighters said.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix PD shoot alleged armed man waiving gun outside north Phoenix home

Firefighters fight flames at an apartment complex under construction in Phoenix. Fire crews from multiple departments worked together to battle a third-alarm apartment complex fire near Cave Creek and Bell roads in Phoenix. Updated: May. 28, 2022 at 9:31 PM MST. |. Temps will slightly cool, with highs in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 man dead, 5 others injured after house party shooting in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say six people were shot at a house party in west Phoenix early Sunday. Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said early Monday morning that officers were called out to a shooting near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers showed up, they learned someone had fired several rounds after the party. An 18-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police found several other people, ranging in age from 16 to 18, who had also been shot. Authorities say details are sketchy and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting that occurred early that morning.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

4 kids hospitalized after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three girls and a boy are in the hospital after a serious crash in Phoenix on Monday. It happened at 32nd Street and Baseline Road around 4 p.m. A total of five people were in the SUV. Police said the girls have injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Officers said the boy, a 15-year-old, is in critical condition. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. An investigation is underway.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Family pleads for help in solving a 2014 murder of Phoenix bartender

Phoenix Lyft driver shot in the head shares message about gun violence. Jonathan Trainor stopped to pick up food at the Jack in the Box drive-thru near Central and Southern Avenues when he was shot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The proposed entertainment district could be home to the Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix city pool vandalized within 48 hours of opening

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Within just 48 hours of opening, a Phoenix city pool was vandalized overnight. Families showed up to Starlight Pool on Memorial Day only to find out their kids weren’t allowed to enjoy their favorite part of the pool. “I absolutely love it. It’s a very...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Surprise citizen patrol help woman with flat tire

Students are trying to fill the hearts of those at St. Vincent de Paul by decorating a mural. Phoenix woman wins sweepstakes, takes $20,000 prize. A Phoenix woman won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes and chose the $20,000 prize. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s. Phoenix foster mom...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters stress water safety after six deaths at Lake Pleasant

Many families and friends spent Memorial Day at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona to honor men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. The City of Phoenix says vandals poured laundry detergent down the slide, causing soap and suds to spill into the baby pool.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix community hoping to rid itself of ‘River Bottom mayhem’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shots fired, Houses damaged and a Phoenix community that doesn’t know when they’ll get help or who will provide it. That’s what’s happening near the river bottom in southwestern Phoenix “We actually get fearful of going in our front yards,” Connie Buchanan said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Giant rockslide at Lake Powell caught on camera over holiday weekend

Violette's Bakery Cafe is a slice of Parisian life in downtown Clarkdale. "I have French relatives, French DNA," owner Amber Godina said. "I thought it would be cool to learn the authentic ways to do things." Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Build-to-rent homes are growing in popularity around the country.
CLARKDALE, AZ
AZFamily

MCSO searching for swimmer in Saguaro Lake who didn’t resurface

SAGUARO LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says that they are searching for a swimmer who went under the water Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. and has not resurfaced. The man was swimming in the area of Butcher Jones at Saguaro Lake, witnesses told deputies. No...

