Brat Fest sells tens of thousands of brats on festival’s second day

By Site staff
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Now that the festival is well underway, Brat Fest organizers say they’ve sold tens of thousands of brats to help raise money for local nonprofits.

The festival, which kicked off Friday night, runs through Memorial Day.

Tim Metcalfe, the owner of the local grocery store chain that started the event in 1983, said it’s great to see Brat Fest return to its normal form after taking some time off because of the pandemic.

“Brat Fest is about giving back, supporting community, gathering as a community and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Metcalfe said.

As of Saturday night, Metcalfe said Brat Fest staff had sold more than 76,000 brats. The all-time record for the number of brats sold in a single weekend, more than 200,000, was set in 2010 before the fest introduced corn into the food lineup.

The annual festival includes plenty of activities for the whole family, including a hot dog jog, kid’s zone, petting zoo, and more.

Over 70 local and Midwest entertainers are lined up to perform throughout the weekend, which marks Brat Fest’s 40th anniversary.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local religious leaders, Madison community members host vigil for recent mass shooting tragedies

MADISON, Wis. — Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, are two cities that are hundreds of miles away from Madison, but on Tuesday night, both felt painfully close to this city. Multiple religious leaders and dozens of community members gathered at Common Grace Church in Madison in an effort to reflect, to pray and speak of change after the two...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

