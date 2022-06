UPDATE: Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police want to find a man they consider armed and dangerous. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue at around 10 a.m. on May 30 for a weapons call. They say a neighbor was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted the suspect, identified as Cole Graves, 33. Graves then pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at...

