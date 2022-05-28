ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

LEADING OFF: Giants' Kapler begins protest after Uvalde

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pEKg_0ftgSPd600

Giants manager Gabe Kapler says he will refuse to take the field for the national anthem in a protest over the nation’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas.

Kapler said he needs more time to consider specific actions he might suggest being taken to prevent more tragedies of this type, such as stronger gun control laws.

Earlier in the day, he used his personal blog to discuss the deaths of the 19 children and two teachers killed in Uvalde.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
Uvalde, TX
Sports
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Football
Uvalde, TX
Government
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Alexa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy