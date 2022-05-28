ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Landmark legislation now gives New Yorkers option to choose 'X' on state identification

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xxxF_0ftgSHoW00

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new legislation this week that will give New Yorkers the option of choosing "X" as their gender on their driver's license, learner's permit or non-driver I.D. card.

Hochul says the landmark decision will provide expanded protections for transgender and nonbinary New York residents. It makes it easier for people to navigate the challenges of changing their names, birth certificates and sex designation.

It is all part of New York state's "Gender Recognition Act".

For example, activist Angelique Piwinski identifies as a transgender woman. For her, the state's removal of gender barriers has been a long time coming.

"It validates who you are. It's my life. To continue to use my 'dead' name doesn't make sense for who I am and what my mission in life is all about," Piwinski said.

New York residents with an existing driver's license will have the option to change their gender designation from "M" or "F" to "X".

New York state's "Gender Recognition Act" will go into effect June 24.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Certificates#Transgender#Politics State#Racism#New Yorkers
News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around New Jersey

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are several places around New Jersey where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
WEATHER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy