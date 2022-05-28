ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannes 2022: Ruben Ostlund’s ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Wins Palme d’Or

By Sarah Grant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cannes Film Festival celebrated its 75th anniversary this year and its big prize, the Palme d’Or, was awarded to Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness, a satire of modern capitalism. This is the Swedish director’s second time winning the coveted prize. In 2017,...

SFGate

‘Maestro’ First Look: Bradley Cooper Transforms Into Leonard Bernstein in ‘A Star Is Born’ Follow-Up

Set photos from the movie were released by the streaming giant on Monday, showing Cooper opposite co-star Carey Mulligan. Cooper stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan playing Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre. The photos show Bernstein at various ages, with impressive make-up work applied to Cooper to nail his look as an elderly Bernstein.
MOVIES
SFGate

David Cronenberg Has a Movie Idea for Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson: ‘Might Be Problematic’

David Cronenberg confirmed in a recent interview with World of Reel that it was Robert Pattinson who first introduced him to Kristen Stewart, one of the stars of his latest body horror shocker “Crimes of the Future.” Pattinson was a Cronenberg muse for a brief period after leading the director’s movies “Cosmopolis” and “Maps to the Stars.” The Stewart-starring “Crimes of the Future” is Cronenberg’s first feature directorial effort since “Maps” released in 2014.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Book Club 2’ Starts Production With Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen

Having finally cooled off from the steamy read that was “50 Shades of Grey,” the women behind “Book Club” are making the trek to Italy where new adventures await. Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready have announced the start of production on “Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter,” an upcoming sequel to the sleeper 2018 comedy “Book Club.” The film brings back the core group of readers, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, as they trade their living rooms for the glories of Europe. The ensemble will also include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson, vets of the first film, along with new cast members such as Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta. The film is written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms, with Holderman returning as director. The duo will also serve as producers.
MOVIES
Variety

Tribeca Festival and Chanel Announce 2022 Artist Awards Participants

Click here to read the full article. The Tribeca Festival and Chanel announced on Tuesday the visual artists who will be showcased as part of the 2022 Artist Awards program. The 10 artists have donated a piece of their work to be given this year’s festival award winners. The artworks will also be displayed at the Tribeca Festival Hub at Spring Studios throughout the fest, which runs June 9-16. The artists are February James, Deborah Roberts, Leilah Babirye, Wardell Milan, Hank Willis Thomas, Nicoletta Darita de la Brown, Harry Simmons, Ming Smith, Nina Chanel Abney and Ouattara Watts. “Tribeca is deeply committed to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Really All About Tom Cruise: Movie Star — and That’s Why It Works

Let’s get this out of the way: Top Gun was one of the most toxic blockbusters of the 1980s. A project midwifed into existence when producer Jerry Bruckheimer spied a magazine photo spread of fighter jets and pitched a high-concept idea — “Star Wars on Earth” — to his even-higher producing partner Don Simpson, the No. 1 hit movie of 1986 was a lot of things. It’s a classic story of a hero’s journey, from arrogant young punk who doesn’t play by the the rules to older, slightly wiser but still-pissing-on-the-rulebook adult. It’s a great example of the MTV aesthetic that was the hotshot producers’ stock-in-trade, and would become something close to a multiplex house style throughout the decade. (Tom Cruise initially turned down the role because he was afraid the movie would end up being “Flashdance in the sky,” a reference to Bruckheimer and Simpson’s then-recent runaway smash.) It’s home to some of the most iconic lines and the corniest dialogue ever typed on a word processor; the list of groaners is long and distinguished, though we’re susceptible to “His fitness report says it all: Flies by the seat of his pants, totally unpredictable!” and “Every time we go up there, it’s like you’re flying with a ghost!”
MOVIES

