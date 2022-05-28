ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

Beale’s brews beer benefitting Ukraine

By WDBJ7 Staff
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford brewery is showing its support for Ukraine.. Beale’s tapped a Ukrainian Golden Ale called...

www.wdbj7.com

wfxrtv.com

Staying cool in the Star City with Jersey Water Ice

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start to summer, is there any better way to welcome the new season than with a nice cold treat?. Darren Wiggins with Roanoke’s Jersey Water Ice swung by “Good Day Virginia” to help keep WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney and Charmayne Brown cool as the weather heats up this week.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Lawn parties happening this summer in the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Lawn parties are making a big return this summer in the Valley. Timberville Volunteer Fire Department Lawn Party: Friday, June 3 & Saturday, June 4. There will be a parade, the “old-fashioned” kind that will come down Main Street on Friday evening. There will be...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Former Staunton Mall tenants reflect on move 1.5 years later

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - When the Staunton Mall closed about a year and a half ago, tenants were given 30 days to pack up. It was a big surprise to most of them, and it was a whirlwind to get settled. Some have found a new storefront on Richmond Avenue, and some are in neighboring towns.
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County Animal Shelter reaches code red capacity

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An animal shelter and one of our hometowns needs your help. The Bedford County Animal Shelter has declared that the shelter is now at code red. That means that they are beyond capacity and are overflowing with dogs. The shelter says that they haven’t had to...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

6/11: Claytor Lake Festival

The Annual Celebration at Claytor Lake State Park is set for June 11, 2022. The festival kicks off the summer season for Claytor Lake State Park each year. The state park is located at 6620 Ben H. Bolen Drive, Dublin, Virginia. This is the festival’s 23rd. year. This year’s festival promises to be the best one yet.
DUBLIN, VA
WDBJ7.com

Industrial fire contained in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The fire cause was confirmed as “part of the manufacturing process after a hydraulic line ruptured and hydraulic fluid caught on fire.”. EARLIER STORY: A fire at US Pipe in Lynchburg was contained Tuesday afternoon, according to Lynchburg Fire crews. The fire on Adams...
LYNCHBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Stewart goes from banking to selling diecast miniature cars

Now Then & Forever Collectibles, located at 237 West Main Street in Radford, is one of those shops that seems bigger on the inside than on the outside. Maybe it’s because the interior of this little shop is stacked nearly to the ceiling with miniature diecast cars, though there are plenty of other items too, including posters, signs, T-shirts and something called Funko Pops.
RADFORD, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

The Truth About Casinos And Crime – What To Expect For Danville, Virginia And Southside – Mike Swanson

Land is being cleared in Danville, Virginia for a Caesar’s casino, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024. Citizens of Danville voted for the casino to come two years ago. There were campaigns for and against the casino going into the vote. The people against it had arguments of different quality. At the bottom of the barrel were people who were just making things up to try to scare people.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power restored to thousands in Christiansburg, Montgomery County

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Power has been restored. EARLIER STORY: Around 3,150 customers are without power Tuesday evening according to Appalachian Power. The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department is asking residents to not call 911 to report or ask about the power outages. The outage is affecting areas in the Town of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

A series of earthquakes strike Virginia over the weekend

A series of earthquakes was recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Sun. and Mon. May 29 and 30 in Virginia. The first was recorded Sun. just past 7 p.m. and registered 2.3 on the Richter Scale. The second struck just past 2 a.m. Mon. May 30 also registering...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Safety tips as you head out on area rivers this summer

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As you hit the waters of area rivers, experts want you to take precautions. The James River Association says to first check the weather and water levels for the area you want to go. They also recommend checking your equipment to see if it’s in good condition before putting it in the water.
LYNCHBURG, VA
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Virginia & North Carolina for Memorial Day

Three earthquakes rattled portions of Virginia and North Carolina over the last 24 hours according to USGS; the Memorial Day quakes did not create any damage nor lead to any injuries. Today’s earthquake in North Carolina was the third of the month. There does not appear to be any relationship between the Virginia and North Carolina earthquakes at this time.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Patrolling the Star City: Officers, deputies become certified cyclists

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Earlier this month, a group of Roanoke City police officers and deputies became International Police Mountain Bike Association (IPMBA) certified cyclists, which means they have the training and the credentials to patrol the Star City on bicycles. To get to this point, officials say the law...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Summer refreshment zone coming to Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Visitors to Downtown Roanoke will be able to walk with alcoholic drinks in a designated outdoor refreshment area starting June 10th, according to Downtown Roanoke, Inc. The designated area will be from the Center in the Square parking garage on Campbell Avenue until Williamson Road, Market...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Firefighter injured in Downtown Lynchburg plant fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A fire at the U.S. Pipe plant in Downtown Lynchburg on Tuesday was caused by a ruptured hydraulic line, according to a Lynchburg spokeswoman, who said the hydraulic fluid caught fire. A firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Firefighters responded to a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville finishes second for massive Hyundai plant

A local lawmaker is hoping that a line item in the new state budget will help Southside land a big economic development prize. This, after a maddening near-miss earlier this year. The compromise budget being presented to state lawmakers next week includes up to $159 million over two years to...
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Budget includes money for Hurley, paying off debt on Central Virginia Training Center

RICHMOND – After nearly three months of off-and-on negotiations, the Virginia General Assembly’s money committee leaders on Sunday released their budget conference reports for the proposed two-year state budget to take effect on July 1. The spending bill includes $4 billion in tax cuts over the next three years, a 10% pay increase for state employees and teachers, a partial repeal of the state’s grocery tax, plus at least $450 million for school construction and modernization in direct grants. In all, the budget includes $1.25 billion in total spending for school construction, which Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington County, said is capable of leveraging up to $3.2 billion in construction.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Memorial Day Service held at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - A crowd gathered in Dublin May 30 to honor Memorial Day at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. “For all of us veterans, this is not a day to thank us for what we’ve done,” U.S. Army Veteran Robert Muir said. “This is the day to remember the people that are behind us.”
DUBLIN, VA

