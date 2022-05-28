ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Youth Led Nonprofit Surpasses 35,000 Books Donated

By Santa Clarita Magazine

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Senior Mackenzie Krestul’s charity, Code Read, held a free book fair at Palmdale Learning Plaza on April 26. Students worked hard to meet goals set by their teachers and were rewarded by choosing free books provided by Code Read. Founded in May 2016, fueled by her own...





spectrumnews1.com

Everytable offering free senior meal deliveries through June

LOS ANGELES — Everytable has teamed up with the Los Angeles Department of Aging to provide free meal delivery services to any senior citizen over the age of 64 as part of a program that will run through the month of June. Clare Fox, vice president of strategic partnerships...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Program aims to hire people to work at LAX

LOS ANGELES — Every sticker on her hard hat tells the story of how Janette Cortez, a mother of two, was able to change her life. It all started five years ago when she found an ad online that offered free construction training. “I went from getting cash aid,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern County school districts prepare for new school start times

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the school year coming to an end soon parents of middle school and high school students need to be aware of an upcoming change that may impact their day-to-day schedules. In 2019, State Bill 328, also known as the Later School Start Time Act,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

County health department issues rare fentanyl warning to parents

Officials with the Los Angeles County Health Department issued a rare warning to parents about fentanyl after three local teenagers nearly died from overdoses. The dealer reportedly called them ecstasy, but the counterfeit pills were contaminated with fentanyl and the LA County Health Department said the pills nearly killed three unsuspecting teenagers last week. Officials at the health department issued a warning to local parents that read in part:"The adolescents purchased blue circular tablets from an online dealer, who they reported arrived with a large bag of these pills, raising significant concerns for the possibility of ongoing overdoses in Los Angeles County." Juli...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

County seeks community input as it moves forward with General Hospital repurposing

A report looking into how Los Angeles County could repurpose its historic former hospital in Boyle Heights and the 12-acres of public land that surround it was released late last month, after a one-year delay due to COVID and three years of study and outreach meetings in surrounding neighborhoods. The LAC+USC Medical Center General Hospital & West Campus Feasibility Study provides a reuse framework that combines community priorities and uses, technical considerations, and county requirements.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
artforum.com

Samella Lewis (1923–2022)

Art historian, artist, and curator Samella Lewis, who played a vital role in shepherding the work of Black artists into the canon of American art, died of renal failure May 27 in Torrance, California, at the age of ninety-nine. Lewis, the author of the pathbreaking volumes Black Artists on Art (1969) and Art: African American (1978), was additionally the founder of the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles and a cofounder of the journal Black Art: An International Quarterly. She was also a professor at Scripps College, where she taught for nearly fifteen years. Through these endeavors, she ineluctably shaped global and local perceptions of African American art history, opening up pathways and illuminating perspectives that continue to offer fresh insight.
TORRANCE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

No More Gun Stores in Burbank

First published in the May 28 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Driving on Magnolia Boulevard today, I was shocked to see that the exceptional artwork on the old Bubble Head building on the corner of Screenland Drive, that featured Elvis, Jim Morrison and Mick Jagger, has been replaced with the new “Gun World” sign, in 8-feet-tall letters on the front of the building.
BURBANK, CA
lbccviking.com

LBCC announces new COVID-19 protocols

On May 24, Long Beach City College updated their mask mandate, which will be effective starting June 9. The new rules include masks not being required both in an indoor or outdoor setting on campus, but with them still being recommended. The district still plans on notifying faculty, staff and students if there are any new COVID-19 cases on campus.
LONG BEACH, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Jack Resigns as School Board President

In a development that sent shock waves through the community, Nam Jack announced last Monday that she was immediately resigning from the San Marino Unified School District’s Board of Education. At the time of her resignation, she was the board’s president. “In a surprise move, San Marino Unified...
SAN MARINO, CA
CBS LA

Demonstrators gather at Cinco Puntos Mexican American All Wars Memorial to protest potential removal of monument

In honor of Memorial Day, veterans and military members stood guard over the Mexican American All Wars Memorial in the Cinco Puntos area of East Los Angeles for 24-hours beginning Saturday morning.As they stood guard to remember the sacrifice those fallen heroes took to serve their country, demonstrators were preparing for a protest of the potential removal of their beloved landmark, which has stood in the area for 75 years. In a press release, organizers stated that the proposal to turn the area into a roundabout is a "travesty and an obvious effort to hijack and convert the area to something...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
nohoartsdistrict.com

The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie

There’s a gorgeous new store in the NoHo Arts District – The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie!. The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie owner Leriza Reyes developed an incredible wholesale seafood business supplying the finest restaurants and hotels in Los Angeles over the last 20 years with her late husband Andy. Their dream was always to have their own retail outlet to complement their already established business. However, when Andy passed away, Leriza was determined to honor him by creating the store they had always wanted. Lucky for us, she chose NoHo!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kcrw.com

Save water: Shower for 5 minutes, eat less meat, pick succulents over grass

As new water restrictions go into effect on June 1, there's plenty that Southern Californians can do at home to help conserve water. “With water conservation, as with a lot of other sustainability issues, it's those individual actions that really add up. So it may not seem like a lot, but if everybody starts to take advantage of those practices and really make them everyday habits, it can actually add up over time,” says Rita Kampalath, sustainability program director for LA County’s Chief Sustainability Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Soup dumplings at Tasty Noodle House in LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those hankering for soup dumplings know the best are found in the San Gabriel Valley, where dozens of restaurants representing many Chinese cuisines line block after block. Hunanese establishments adjoin Sichuan restaurants. Noodle specialists occupy the same strip mall as Hainan chicken rice masters. Dim sum halls draw weekend crowds so […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Health Officials: Tainted drugs contributing to overdose deaths

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) — Three teenage girls who overdosed in a Santa Monica apartment snorted crushed-up tablets they believed to be ecstasy, but turned out to be laced with fentanyl and at least one other still-unidentified "psychoactive" substance, county health officials said Tuesday. The girls were found around...
SANTA MONICA, CA

