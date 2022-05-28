ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Storms ending, tracking tropics

By Brooke Silverang
WPBF News 25
 3 days ago

A few isolated showers are possible between now and 9...

www.wpbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

Chance for strong storms possible for inland South Florida Tuesday

A chance for strong storms are forecast for inland parts of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County throughout the day Tuesday. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The risk is a continuation of strong storms that impacted Palm Beach County...
ENVIRONMENT
WPBF News 25

AAA study finds 1-in-4 Floridians will ignore hurricane warnings

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A study conducted by AAA found 1 in 4 Floridians would ignore hurricane warnings. Some say they don’t want to leave their cats and dogs, others say inflation has them eyeing rising costs of places to stay and even how they’d get there.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

CDC recommends indoor masking in 3 South Florida counties

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — TheCenters for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in three South Florida counties mask up while indoors. Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties are now in the agency’s high-risk category for the spread of COVID-19. What you need to know: COVID-19 in...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WPBF News 25

Judge gives initial OK to $1B deal in Florida condo collapse

Video above is News to Go - a look at today's top headlines, forecast. A Florida judge has given initial approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion to families who lost loved ones in the collapse last year of a Florida beachfront condominium building in which 98 people died.
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Fort Pierce pool renamed for beloved swim teacher Arthur Lee Boatwright

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Commissioners held a special ceremony Tuesday to rename the Lincoln Park Open Space Pool as the Arthur Lee Boatwright Pool. The Fort Pierce native dedicated his time teaching students the importance of water safety and how to swim, starting in the late 1970s and then again for 12 years before he died in 2012.
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy