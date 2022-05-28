Storms ending, tracking tropics

A chance for strong storms are forecast for inland parts of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County throughout the day Tuesday. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The risk is a continuation of strong storms that impacted Palm Beach County...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A study conducted by AAA found 1 in 4 Floridians would ignore hurricane warnings. Some say they don’t want to leave their cats and dogs, others say inflation has them eyeing rising costs of places to stay and even how they’d get there.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a successful Special Olympics state summer games in Florida, the USA games begin next week in Orlando and on Tuesday the torch run made it's way into West Palm Beach. The flame of hope traversed many states in the torch run made up...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — TheCenters for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in three South Florida counties mask up while indoors. Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties are now in the agency’s high-risk category for the spread of COVID-19. What you need to know: COVID-19 in...
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Helping Hands, a community-based nonprofit, is struggling to keep up with inflation and decreased volunteer support. The organization provides food, medical and financial assistance to those in need. Between Feb. and March, we actually saw an increase of a thousand hot meals,” said Bill...
Video above is News to Go - a look at today's top headlines, forecast. A Florida judge has given initial approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion to families who lost loved ones in the collapse last year of a Florida beachfront condominium building in which 98 people died.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Commissioners held a special ceremony Tuesday to rename the Lincoln Park Open Space Pool as the Arthur Lee Boatwright Pool. The Fort Pierce native dedicated his time teaching students the importance of water safety and how to swim, starting in the late 1970s and then again for 12 years before he died in 2012.
HINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts doctor who spent a career as an emergency medical physician, launching 25 trips across the globe to help people in need, mostly after storms and natural disasters, has returned from Ukraine. Dr. Frank Duggan spent three weeks inside Ukraine, working with doctors on the...
