ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio student organizes mental health walk to bring about awareness

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A Thomas Jefferson High School senior wants to break the stigma surrounding mental health, especially among teens. What started as a school project for Joseph Gonzales has become personal for him. “I’ve dealt with depression, anxiety for most of my life,” Gonzales said....

www.ksat.com

Comments / 4

Related
TODAY.com

'Violence is a pandemic': Trauma surgeon helped save kids after Uvalde shooting

Dr. Ronald Stewart is a trauma surgeon at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, the region’s Level I trauma center for adults and children. Three kids and one adult were transported to the hospital from Uvalde after last week's school shooting, in which an 18-year-old used an AR-15-style weapon and fatally shot 19 children and two teachers. This was the second time Stewart and his colleagues treated victims from a mass casualty event. The first was the 2017 shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Stewart, 63, shared his experiences with TODAY.
UVALDE, TX
caringmagazine.org

The Salvation Army responds to tragic elementary school shooting in Texas

Following the fatal mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, The Salvation Army of San Antonio has been providing much-needed support in the city of Uvalde, Texas. The attack, which occurred on May 24, saw 21 fatalities and at least 17 more people injured. Among those killed are 19 elementary school students aged 9 and 10-years-old.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Center, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
UT San Antonio

After careful consideration, UTSA to disband Public Health Task Force

Over the last two years, the many ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic presented extraordinary challenges for our Roadrunner community. Our ability to navigate UTSA through these difficult times is due in large part to the expert guidance we received from our Public Health Task Force, led by co-chairs Dr. Bernard Arulanandam and Dr. Lynne Cossman.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
seguintoday.com

Local church delivers record donation to food pantry

(Seguin) — A local church that set the record in December for donating the largest food donation to the Christian Cupboard has again stepped up to the plate to surpass its original record of 42,000 pounds. Thanks to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the cupboard recently...
SEGUIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Depression#San Antonio Mobile
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD trains on active shooter response phone app

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are adding another tool that they hope could help officers better respond to active shooter situations. Members of SAPD’s SWAT team gathered at a church in northwest Bexar County on Tuesday to try out LifeSpot, a cellphone app meant to cut down on response times and better manage the confusion at the scene. The training was scheduled before the Uvalde school shooting happened, according to SAPD.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio’s two largest community colleges need new presidents

The Alamo Colleges District’s two largest community colleges need new presidents. Northwest Vista’s Ric Baser is retiring at the end of May, and San Antonio College’s Robert Vela is leaving in June to become president of Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Many Texas colleges are undergoing leadership changes right...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
newsakmi.com

Waiting at a Texas Hospital for Children Who Never Arrive

It was a Tuesday. The morning text from Pam, the nurse who supervises the children’s unit at our hospital said that we had no beds open and that “early discharges will be appreciated.” I spent the morning rounding with my team of resident physicians, going from room to room, examining sick or injured kids and planning for the day. This toddler, whose lungs were still fragile from premature birth, would need more time on oxygen. This teen-ager’s liver had recovered from an overdose, and she was waiting for a bed at a psychiatric hospital. This baby’s seizures had slowed down. I am a pediatric hospitalist at the Level 1 trauma center for children in South Texas, the University Hospital in San Antonio, and many of my young patients are recovering from injuries: burns, car wrecks, gunshot wounds. In 2020, for the first time, firearms were the leading cause of death for American children.
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

Spain's Enrique Tomás, a chain focused on high-end cured meats, has opened a San Antonio location

The Alamo City is now home to the United States’ second location of luxury meat purveyor and restaurant The Enrique Tomás Experience, MySA reports. The Spanish chain, which specializes in its native country's revered jamón, along with other high-end cured meats, has opened on the ground level of The Shops at Rivercenter, according to the news site. It took over the former location of Maria Mia Mexican Bistro, 849 E. Commerce St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy