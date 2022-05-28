ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

'Fake tickets' to blame for Champions League final delay, UEFA say

By Thomas COEX
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bnyb3_0ftgQWsb00
Liverpool fans outside the Stade de France unable to gain access in time for kick-off /AFP

European football governing body UEFA blamed "fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles" for a delay of over half an hour to the start of Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris.

UEFA said French police had fired tear gas to disperse thousands of frustrated fans who were building up outside the Stade de France as a result of the fake tickets issue.

But English giants Liverpool said they were "hugely disappointed" that their supporters had been subjected to an "unacceptable" breakdown of the security perimeter at France's national stadium.

The final of Europe's most prestigious club competition was supposed to kick off at 9:00pm (1900 GMT) but was pushed back due to the queues of mainly Liverpool fans who could not get into the ground.

"In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles," UEFA said in a statement.

"This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick-off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.

"As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick-off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium."

UEFA said they were "sympathetic" to the fans affected and would review the situation together with local police and authorities, as well as the French Football Federation.

French police sources told AFP that supporters tried to force their way through the first ticket checkpoint outside the stadium situated in the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis.

Tear gas was fired by police after several dozen people attempted to climb over barriers, according to an AFP reporter on the scene, with about 20 people succeeding in clearing the fence and getting into the ground.

Thousands of supporters were still massed outside the stadium with half an hour to go to kick-off.

Liverpool, however, were adamant fans had been badly treated ahead of a match that Real won 1-0 thanks to Vinicius Junior's 59th-minute goal.

"We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France," the English club said in a statement.

"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.

"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."

Football Supporters Europe, a lobby group, said fans were not to blame for the "fiasco" at the Stade de France, while Kelly Cates, the daughter of Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish, described the pre-match scenes outside the ground as "absolutely shambolic".

There were still large sections of empty seats in the official Liverpool end of the 80,000-capacity stadium at the time the game was supposed to start.

Some 6,800 security forces were deployed for the event, with between 30,000 and 40,000 Liverpool fans without tickets for the final expected in Paris.

A fan zone with a capacity of over 40,000 was set up for them on an avenue in the east of the French capital.

Around 20,000 fans of each club were officially allocated tickets for the game.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

French interior minister accused of lying over Champions League chaos

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin came under pressure on Wednesday over the chaos that marred the Champions League final at the weekend between Liverpool and Real Madrid which he has blamed on ticket scams. Darmanin is a pugnacious rightwinger from northern France who was recently extended in his role as interior minister by President Emmanuel Macron following presidential elections in April.
UEFA
AFP

Liverpool chairman demands apology from French sports minister

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has demanded an apology from French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera over the treatment of the club's fans at Saturday's Champions League final in Paris. Oudea-Castera initially blamed Liverpool for helping to cause the mayhem, telling a French radio station that the club failed to properly organise its supporters who went to Paris.
UEFA
AFP

Nadal downs Djokovic in late-night epic to reach 15th French Open semi-final

Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year's winner Djokovic at 1:16 am local time (2316 GMT Tuesday) to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.
TENNIS
AFP

Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Djokovic to make French Open semis

Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semi-final. Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year's winner Djokovic at 1:16 am local time (2316 GMT Tuesday) to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Dalglish
Person
Kelly Cates
AFP

Rune stuns Tsitsipas at French Open as Russian women shine

Teenager Holger Rune became the first Danish man to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday when he shocked world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova guaranteed a Russian woman will make the semi-finals. Kudermetova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final as the world number 29 came back from a set down to defeat 2018 semi-finalist Madison Keys of the United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.
TENNIS
AFP

Nadal, Djokovic set up French Open quarter-final clash as Alacaraz cruises

Rafael Nadal set up a blockbuster French Open quarter-final against world number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-set fourth round epic and pledged to "fight until the end". On Sunday, the 19-year-old romped into his first French Open quarter-final with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Russian Karen Khachanov.
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic, Nadal clash for 59th time in French Open blockbuster

Novak Djokovic renews his 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday with a semi-final spot at stake and where victory for the world number one could end the 13-time champion's Roland Garros career. Djokovic, however, came out on top in the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2021 on his way to a second title.
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

63K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy