Miami, FL

NBA fines Miami Heat $25,000 for violating 'bench decorum'

By CBSMiami.com Team
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NBA announced Saturday that it has fined the Miami Heat $25,000 for “violating league rules regarding team bench decorum.”

“On multiple occasions, several players stood for an extended period in Miami’s team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on, encroaching upon or entering the playing court during live game action in the Heat’s 111-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 27 at TD Garden,” the league said in a statement.

The Heat will host the Celtics in a decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night.

Miami, FL
It's all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It's all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

