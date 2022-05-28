ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police Investigating Kensington Double Shooting That Killed Man, Injured Woman

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIvQn_0ftgQTEQ00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot twice in the chest and killed in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Saturday, police say. A 25-year-old woman was shot once in her left leg.

The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the man was transported to Temple Hospital by officers and pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m. The woman was placed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, police say.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed, Woman Caught In Crossfire in Triple Shooting

Police said a hail of bullets on a West Philadelphia street corner Monday night killed one man, hurt another, and critically injured a woman blocks away. According to investigators, the woman was in a pickup truck driving near 41st and Parrish streets around 11 p.m. when she was hit in the face by a stray bullet. Officers said they took the woman, 29, to the hospital where she’s in critical condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man fatally shot in the back, Fairhill shooting

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section. The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Philip Street around 9:37 am Sunday. According to police, a 49-year-old man was shot once in the back while standing outside...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Asking For Public’s Help To Find Missing Teenager

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen. Dana Reid, 14, was last seen at about 5 p.m. Tuesday leaving her home on the 6800 block of Ardleigh Street. She is 5-foot-4, 112 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officers say she may be in the Southwest Philadelphia or Chester area. If you have any information, call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Fatally Shot, Crashes Into Pickup Truck In Pottstown: DA

A 22-year-old man was killed while driving in Pottstown after unknown suspects opened fire on him on Sunday, May 29, authorities said. Nahmer Baird, of Pottstown, was driving a white Nissan Sentra down the 400 block of West Street when there was an "exchange of gunfire" with a black Chrysler 300 around 8:10 p.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Kensington#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

PECO Says Their Natural Gas Didn’t Trigger Pottstown House Explosion As Investigators Continue To Search For Cause

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — After an investigation, PECO said in a release on Wednesday that their natural gas didn’t cause the house explosion in Pottstown last week that killed five people, including four children, and injured two others. The houses at 453 and 455 Hale Street weren’t served by PECO natural gas, but there’s natural gas in the vicinity of the properties.  The investigation into the cause of the explosion is still ongoing. PECO said in a release that they haven’t been advised of any final determinations yet. The company says it will continue to offer its full support in the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
fox29.com

Man, 49, shot in the back and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 49-year-old man has died after he was shot in the back, in the middle of the morning in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened on the 3200 block of Philip Street Sunday morning, just after 9:30. Police arrived on scene to find a 49-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Officials Investigating Fiery Crash That Killed 1 Person Outside New Jersey School For The Deaf In Ewing Township

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A fiery crash outside the New Jersey School for the Deaf in Mercer County has killed one person. Crews rushed to the intersection of Lower Ferry Road and Stuyvesant Avenue in Ewing Township around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the car crashed into a fence in front of the school and caught fire. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

Father, 9-year-old son slain in violent Philadelphia weekend

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a father and his 9-year-old son were killed in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia during a violent holiday weekend that’s seen at least nine other homicides in the city. Separately, two women and an unborn child were fatally shot inside a car Sunday following a domestic dispute in suburban Chester […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Person – Makayla Haines – From the 35th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old Missing Person Makayla Haines. She was last seen at 1:00 P.M., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, on the 21XX block of West Laveer Street. She is 4’0″, 113 lbs., brown eyes. and black hair. She was last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Accused of Killing Woman and Her Pregnant Friend

A Coatesville man is accused of shooting and killing a woman in front of their child as well as the woman’s pregnant friend. Mamadou Kallie, 23, was arrested and charged in the murders of Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, 20, and Kimberly Ortiz-Zayas, 21, both of Coatesville. Kallie was also charged in the killing of Ortiz-Zayas’ unborn child.
COATESVILLE, PA
phl17.com

Man shot while fighting a man on Market Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot in West Philadelphia Sunday while he was fighting a man. The incident happened on the 5900 block of Market Street around 6:33 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man fought with another man along the street. Another man, police say, shot him once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

7-Year-Old Missing Boy in North Philadelphia Found Safe

A 7-year-old boy missing since Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia has been found, police said. PPD's East Detective division said the boy was located and safe Monday morning. The boy had been last seen by his grandfather Sunday at about 3:30 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy