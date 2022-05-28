Philadelphia Police Investigating Kensington Double Shooting That Killed Man, Injured Woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot twice in the chest and killed in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Saturday, police say. A 25-year-old woman was shot once in her left leg.

The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the man was transported to Temple Hospital by officers and pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m. The woman was placed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, police say.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .