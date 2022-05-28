ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Firefighter Injured During House Fire In Nicetown

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia firefighter was injured Saturday afternoon at the scene of a fire in Nicetown. It happened at a home near North 15th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue.

Eyewitness News has been told the firefighter is in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Multi-Vehicle Crash In Glenolden Leaves Police Officer Injured

GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. at MacDade Boulevard and South Avenue in Glenolden. Three vehicles were involved. Police say the officer became trapped and had to be freed from the wreckage. There’s no word on her condition. No one else was injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Man Killed, Another Injured In ‘Massive Shootout’ In North Philadelphia: Police Sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and another was injured in a “massive shootout” on Memorial Day, Philadelphia police say. The shooting took place after 6:30 p.m. at 178h and Oxford Streets, near Temple University, in North Philadelphia. DEVELOPING: Police sources say at least one man is dead, another wounded after a “massive shootout” at 17th and Oxford in North Philadelphia. At least 62 casings found at the scene, 3 guns recovered. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 30, 2022 A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police. A...
Pottstown’s Licensing And Inspections Flags 3 More Properties As Investigators Continue To Search For Cause Of House Explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Pottstown’s Licensing and Inspections Department and fire investigators returned to the scene of a deadly house explosion that killed five people, including four children, on Wednesday. They went door-to-door and inspected homes in the immediate surrounding area looking for structural damage from the blast that would make them unsafe for the families living there.  Eyewitness News has learned three additional properties have been flagged as the investigation into the cause continues.  A pile of rubble remains nearly a week later where that house once stood.  The fire chief says all evidence they need has been collected, but still,...
Officials Investigating Fiery Crash That Killed 1 Person Outside New Jersey School For The Deaf In Ewing Township

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A fiery crash outside the New Jersey School for the Deaf in Mercer County has killed one person. Crews rushed to the intersection of Lower Ferry Road and Stuyvesant Avenue in Ewing Township around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the car crashed into a fence in front of the school and caught fire. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Lawsuit Filed Against Jefferson Hospital After Killing Of Nursing Assistant Last Fall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lawsuit has been filed after the killing of a nursing assistant at Jefferson Hospital last fall. Investigators say a man shot and killed 43-year-old Anrae James. The two were coworkers. This new lawsuit is against the hospital, alleging security failures resulted in the shooting. Attorneys say it was filed on behalf of James’ widow and their three children.
3 People Rescued, 1 Still Missing As Crews Working On Water Rescue In Wildwood

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The search continues for a missing swimmer in Wildwood. Cape May County authorities received a call around 4 p.m. Tuesday about a group in danger in the ocean near Andrews Avenue. The Coast Guard rescued three people from the water, but a man, who is said to be about 20 years old, is still missing.  The fire department was called out to aid in the rescue. CBS3 has learned the Coast Guard chopper suspended its search Tuesday night. But its boat continued searching for the missing man a while longer. We are awaiting updates from officials down the shore on Wednesday morning. At last check, the man was still missing. The group may have been caught in a rip current. Officials remind swimmers to swim parallel to the shore and then swim back. Don’t try to fight the current. But more than that, Wildwood officials also want to remind visitors not to swim if there are no lifeguards on duty. Beaches in Wildwood will not be fully staffed until about mid-June. CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report. 
Woman Taken Into Custody After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Man, Juvenile In West Philly: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation has been cleared in West Philadelphia after a woman was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.  Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. Police say the woman was seen going into a residence at 4018 Aspen Street after pointing the gun at the man juvenile. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Road Rage Shooting Leaves 2 Women, Unborn Child Dead In Chester County

THORNDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A road rage incident took a deadly turn, ending in gunfire and leaving two women and an unborn child dead in Chester County. Police say the suspect shot and killed two women, one of whom was five months pregnant, outside a home near the 300 block of Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m. Sunday. The shooter then led officers on a chase to a nearby Wawa at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 30 in Thorndale. CBS3 received cellphone video from viewers who witnessed the end of the police pursuit where more than a dozen patrol...
Philadelphia Police Asking For Public’s Help To Find Missing Teenager

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen. Dana Reid, 14, was last seen at about 5 p.m. Tuesday leaving her home on the 6800 block of Ardleigh Street. She is 5-foot-4, 112 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officers say she may be in the Southwest Philadelphia or Chester area. If you have any information, call the police.
Man shot while fighting a man on Market Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot in West Philadelphia Sunday while he was fighting a man. The incident happened on the 5900 block of Market Street around 6:33 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man fought with another man along the street. Another man, police say, shot him once in the left leg.
Police in Allentown searching for missing woman

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police Department is asking for the public's help in its search for a missing woman. Adrieanna Alston, 39, has been reported as a missing/endangered person, according to a news release from city police. Alston was last seen in the area of Jefferson and Union streets....
Community In Pottstown Holds Vigil For 5 Victims That Died In House Explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Dozens gathered in Pottstown to hold a vigil on Sunday night to remember the five people, including four children, who died after a house exploded last week. The blast leveled the home and damaged eight other houses. The tune of “Amazing Grace” echoed through the Pottstown High School parking lot as residents bowed their heads and fought back tears.  “After a seemingly unending series of tragedies that were taking place in our country and in the global community, tragedy hit us at home,” a woman said. Dozens gathered Sunday to honor the lives of four children and their grandmother...
16-Year-Old, 21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hospitalized After Shooting At Party In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman opens fire into a party of more than 100 people leaving two people dead and two others hospitalized. Police say a 16-year-old girl and 21-year-old woman were shot and killed at Delaware Avenue and Tioga Street in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. A 14-year-old girl and another 21-year-old man are recovering in the hospital. “A 16-year-old female and a 21-year-old female, both sustained fatal injuries. They were both deceased at the hospital. A 14-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle, shot in the shoulder, and a 21-year-old male was found a block away, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his leg,” Philadelphia Police Department Lt. Anthony Ginaldi said. Police say they’re looking for two people in connection to this shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Man, 49, shot in the back and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 49-year-old man has died after he was shot in the back, in the middle of the morning in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened on the 3200 block of Philip Street Sunday morning, just after 9:30. Police arrived on scene to find a 49-year-old man...
