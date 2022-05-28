ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Forecast: Hot and muggy with thunderstorms possible

By Brandon Rector
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures will continue for the second half of the weekend. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Memorial Day (Monday). Cooler temperatures return Tuesday and stick around for much of next week. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, very warm, muggy...

Cool with a few showers Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It is the first day of meteorological summer, but it won’t be feeling like summer. Clouds with a few scattered showers will be possible along with well below average temperatures. High pressure will move into the region Wednesday night bringing clear skies and cool temperatures. Mostly sunny skies with pleasant temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday.
Mild Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tuesday will not be as warm as the holiday weekend. Below average temperatures look to be with us the next three days. The weather pattern is going to be active with several chance for rain. There is a slight chance of rain early Tuesday, otherwise it...
Cooler temperatures Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that will mean cooler temperatures on Tuesday. An upper level disturbance will bring clouds. cooler temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Nice weather expected for the end of the week. Partly to mostly sunny and a...
KSNB Local 4 Weathercast 6 pm

The Stuhr Museum historical interpreters host their annual Memorial Day programs. Some may see severe storms today and a cooling trend is coming to the area. Severe weather threat this evening, better chances north of the Tri-cities.
First Alert Day Update: Storms pushing east of Omaha

Mama's Attic is a local hub for Black history. 6 On Your Side: Omaha nonprofit needs new truck to help vets. An Omaha-based nonprofit is dedicated to making sure veterans are cared for. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two people are dead and multiple others were transported to Lincoln hospitals after...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greeley, Howard, Merrick, Nance by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Greeley; Howard; Merrick; Nance The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Greeley County in central Nebraska Western Nance County in central Nebraska West central Merrick County in central Nebraska Northeastern Howard County in central Nebraska * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1128 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Greeley to near Wolbach to near Palmer, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Spalding around 1140 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Belgrade. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Boyd; Brown; Buffalo; Butler; Cedar; Clay; Colfax; Cuming; Custer; Dakota; Dawson; Dixon; Dodge; Fillmore; Franklin; Garfield; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Holt; Howard; Kearney; Keya Paha; Knox; Loup; Madison; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Pierce; Platte; Polk; Rock; Saunders; Seward; Sherman; Stanton; Thayer; Thurston; Valley; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; York TORNADO WATCH 289 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BOYD BROWN BUFFALO BUTLER CEDAR CLAY COLFAX CUMING CUSTER DAKOTA DAWSON DIXON DODGE FILLMORE FRANKLIN GARFIELD GOSPER GREELEY HALL HAMILTON HARLAN HOLT HOWARD KEARNEY KEYA PAHA KNOX LOUP MADISON MERRICK NANCE NUCKOLLS PHELPS PIERCE PLATTE POLK ROCK SAUNDERS SEWARD SHERMAN STANTON THAYER THURSTON VALLEY WAYNE WEBSTER WHEELER YORK
Semi rollover causes traffic delays in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- First responders were on the scene of a semi rollover Tuesday afternoon in northeast Nebraska. The accident happened at a roundabout in the area of N. 37th Street and Highway 275 in Norfolk. There has been no official word on injuries or damage, but the area is...
Neighbors voice water concerns after Nox-Crete fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are on edge nearly 24 hours after the fire started at Nox-Crete. “You could smell the chemicals. You could see the smoke around here. I got a sore throat from it and you know it’s a pretty bad situation,” said Dan Shaffer. Dan...
Report says Omaha is at Elevated Risk of Power Blackouts this Summer

(Omaha, NE) -- A new report puts Omaha at elevated risk of blackouts this summer, but the regional power pool that oversees power for the region says it's not likely. "And, should the need arise, we will work with our local utilities to make sure we mitigate the need for outages best we can. Derek Wingfield, Southwest Power Pool tells KFAB Radio News.
