Sunday Forecast: Hot and muggy with thunderstorms possible

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Hastings. Target Area: Greeley; Howard; Merrick; Nance The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Greeley County in central Nebraska Western Nance County in central Nebraska West central Merrick County in central Nebraska Northeastern Howard County in central Nebraska * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1128 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Greeley to near Wolbach to near Palmer, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Spalding around 1140 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Belgrade. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GREELEY COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO