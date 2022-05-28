Small plane, 1 aboard, crashes at North Myrtle Beach airport

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A small plane crashed Saturday at the Grand Strand Regional Airport in North Myrtle Beach.

It was not immediately clear whether the pilot, the only person aboard, suffered any injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-12 crashed about 2:15 p.m.

The City of North Myrtle Beach said fire and rescue crews responded to the crash, along with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue.

Details on what caused the accident have not been released.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.