ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Small plane, 1 aboard, crashes at North Myrtle Beach airport

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A small plane crashed Saturday at the Grand Strand Regional Airport in North Myrtle Beach.

It was not immediately clear whether the pilot, the only person aboard, suffered any injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-12 crashed about 2:15 p.m.

The City of North Myrtle Beach said fire and rescue crews responded to the crash, along with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Fire Rescue.

Details on what caused the accident have not been released.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regional Airport#Traffic Accident#Ap
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

922K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy