DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ABDUCTION: Mother and 2 children taken by force

 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — A mother and her two children were taken by force and the Denver Police Department needs help finding them. DPD said Francheska Tafoya,...

CBS Denver

Cole Graves, Accused Of Crime Spree In Greeley, Arrested In Weld County

By Danielle Chavira GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police say they caught a suspect they considered armed and dangerous after a violent crime spree on May 30. They arrested Cole Graves, 22, who now faces several charges including attempted degree murder, first degree assault and aggravated robbery. Police responded to a home on 5th Avenue for a weapons call at around 10 a.m. on Monday. Cole Graves (credit: Greeley Police) They say Graves was trying to steal the vehicle belonging to two victims. One victim confronted Graves who allegedly pulled out a gun, which was reportedly stolen, and threatened the victim. A second victim came out of the home to find Graves pointing the gun at them. They called 911 as Graves walked away. When police found him, he ran from them, they say, and then shot a third victim who was washing his vehicle. Police say Graves stole that vehicle. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police ended up finding Graves in the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. They say he broke through railroad crossing arms, nearly hitting an oncoming train. Weld County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested him at around 11 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Fort Collins Police Officer Valeri Pedraza Arrested Twice In Two Days

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police Services says one of its officers was arrested twice over Memorial Day weekend in connection to allegations of domestic violence. FCPS Officer Valeri Pedraza, 31, was initially arrested on May 29 after being accused of third degree assault resulting in minor injuries. Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the initial call and charged Pedraza with domestic violence due to her alleged connection with the victim. When an individual is arrested on charges involving domestic violence in Larimer County the court automatically issues protection orders to limit contact with the victim(s). According to...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora police investigate fatal shooting

A shooting Monday night in Aurora left one man dead, according to Aurora police. Denver police were sent to East 16th Avenue and North Willow Street for a report of a shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. During the investigation, Denver police learned the shooting occurred near...
AURORA, CO
AURORA SHOOTING: Man killed in shooting near East Colfax in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday. The shooting was reported near East 16th Avenue and North Alton Street late Monday night. When officers arrived, they found man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man being held in connection to deadly shooting

DENVER — A man is being held on second-degree murder charges after a deadly shooting Saturday night, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. DPD said at 9:38 p.m. Saturday that officers were investigating a shooting in the 3000 block of South Sheridan Boulevard. Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

1 killed in east Denver shooting

DENVER — One person was killed in a shooting in the East Colfax neighborhood of Denver Monday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said. Police first reported the shooting around 5 p.m. They said it happened in the alley between the 1600-blocks of Willow and Xanthia streets. The victim's name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Searching for answers to Abigail Miller’s murder

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is calling the murder of Abigail Miller ‘a random act of violence.’ Police have not identified a suspect and say there is no known immediate specific danger to the community. “I take a lot of exception to that because if somebody could just do this to such […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Two Dead in Denver Memorial Day Weekend Shootings, Attacks

The extended Memorial Day weekend was deadly in Denver, with two persons killed in six separate shootings. And the Mile High City wasn't the only metro community that logged violent incidents. The first two episodes handled by the Denver Police Department were announced on the DPD's Twitter account within ten...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Killed In I-225 Northbound Crash At I-70 In Denver

(CBS4) –– A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 225 northbound at Interstate 70 in Denver Monday morning, Denver Police Department told CBS4. (credit: CDOT) According to CDOT’s website, I-225 northbound was completely shutdown several hours between E Colfax Avenue and I-70 until just after 9 a.m. The westbound on-ramp for I-70 was also closed before the crash was cleared. Traffic was backed up as early as 5 a.m. DPD tweeted there were other injuries in the crash along with the victim who died. The number of people and the extent of injuries was unknown Monday morning. #TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving two motorist on N/B I-225 to W/B I-70. One fatality, an adult female was declared deceased on scene. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/5MQGmL9QCB — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 30, 2022   There was no immediate information about the cause of the crash, and both Denver and Aurora police worked together to control traffic. Denver Police Department was the lead investigator of the crash
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Coroner identifies second victim in overturned boat accident in Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the second victim in the overturned boat accident which happened on Sunday. According to the coroner, 30-year-old Joshua Prindle, of Pueblo West was been identified. The two victims identified, Joshua and Jessica Prindle are confirmed to be husband and wife. Jessica was identified by The post Coroner identifies second victim in overturned boat accident in Lake Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

