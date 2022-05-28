CASY welcomes new Hot Air Balloon Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Chance and Services for Youth (CASY) has plans to welcome their inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival.

The two-day event will take September 23rd and 24th at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

The festival will feature live music, vendors, and food trucks on one of the airports runways.

Proceeds from the event will go towards CASY projects. Chief Operating Officer for CASY Brandon Halleck said they expect three to four thousand people each night.

“We really want everyone to bring their kids out and enjoy the airport,” Halleck said. “You may not normally get the chance to look at balloons, so we plan to make it a fun weekend for everybody.”

Halleck said ticket will be available online soon, and suggests buying them sooner rather than later. Tickets for the festival will not be available the day of.

