WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are recovering in the hospital after an assault on Memorial Day. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to the 9000 block of Billwood Highway in Windsor Township after receiving a 911 call from an unknown caller just after 1 a.m. that morning. Upon arrival they found two people with severe injuries and had them transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

EATON COUNTY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO