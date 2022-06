CM Punk captured the AEW World Championship at AEW Double or Nothing, defeating Hangman Page in the main event. The finish saw the wife get wiped out and Page decided against using the AEW World Title as a weapon. Instead, Hangman went for the Buckshot Lariat, but Punk was able to duck and counter right into the Go To Sleep. The GTS was enough for Punk to put Hangman away for the three count after a grueling match.

