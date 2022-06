Dragon Ball Super has decided to poke fun at Goku and Vegeta over the names for each of their new forms! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached a new phase in the fight between Goku and Vegeta against Gas, and now the two Saiyans are more ready than ever to take the all powerful Heeter down. At the same time, each of them has been restored to their full power before their first confrontations with Granolah and Gas so they were able to transform into their Ultra forms in the first major tag team between the two in the arc overall.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO