ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Memorial Day weekend kicks off in Chicago’s Daley Plaza with wreath-laying, parade to ‘remember and honor over 1.2 million American heroes’

By Shanzeh Ahmad, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIBqV_0ftgNizI00
JROTC cadets mimic the famous WWII photograph "Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima," during Chicago's Memorial Day parade on May 28, 2022. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Memorial Day weekend kicked off Saturday in sun-drenched Daley Plaza with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony followed by a parade, which stepped off shortly after noon.

The city is blessed with pleasant weather only every few years, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois said to the crowd of about 150.

“I feel like we go through Memorial Day here when it’s blazing hot, followed by at least a couple where it’s freezing cold, and then we get one good one every fourth year, so this is a great day,” Duckworth said.

The ceremony, which also included Mayor Lori Lightfoot and representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force and others, began about 11 a.m. and the parade marched south on State Street, featuring thousands of veterans, several local high schools, Chicago Fire Department firefighters and more.

As Lightfoot spoke to the crowd, which included many Gold Star families and loved ones of those who died while serving in the military, she praised the relatives who attended.

“The service member serves, but so too does the family,” Lightfoot said. “We want to thank all the family members here in support of the men and women in uniform.”

Lightfoot introduced this year’s keynote speaker, Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, director of the Air National Guard at the Pentagon. Loh said Memorial Day is an opportunity to “remember and honor over 1.2 million American heroes.”

“The willingness of American veterans to give their lives for something greater than even their own self-existence must be honored and will be continued to be honored,” Loh said.

As part of the ceremony, the city also proclaimed May 28, 2022, as “Rick Murray Day,” in honor of Murray, who passed away in November and was remembered for serving in the Korean War, performing jazz music around the city, taking part in the Memorial Day parade year after year and continuing to help veterans by serving on the city’s Memorial Day committee, the mayor’s advisory council and more.

Murray’s daughter’ Candace Price, accepted the proclamation from Lightfoot on his behalf.

This year’s recipient of the Major General John A. Logan Patriot Award was Jean Harris, of Lagrange Park, who is a support coordinator covering northern Illinois for Survivor Outreach Services.

Harris said she has been attending Chicago’s Memorial Day celebration for years, always to honor her son, Sgt. Joshua William Harris, who was killed Sept. 7, 2008, at 21 years old while serving in Afghanistan.

Harris said she is “glad” the city continues to honor veterans and celebrate Memorial Day in big ways year after year and hopes the tradition stays alive.

“I hope that they don’t stop,” Harris said. “It’s nice for everyone, so I hope it continues for years to come.”

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Statue commemorating victims of 1958 Our Lady of Angels fire returned to site of school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- December of this year will mark 64 years since a horrific fire at Our Lady of Angels school that killed 92 students and three nuns. But for the loved ones of the victims, the grief is still strong. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Tuesday, a piece of history honoring the victims is now back in its rightful place. The heartbreaking fire on Dec. 1, 1958, heavily damaged the school, at 909 N. Avers Ave. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood It began at the foot of a stairwell, raced up the stairwell and through...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot receives over 176,000 applications

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced over 176,000 applications were submitted for the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families, who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
depauliaonline.com

Mayfest kicks off Lincoln Park street fest season

Festival season has arrived in Chicago, and this weekend Mayfest kicked off the summer music street festival season in Lincoln Park. The weather may not have been ideal, but the rain held off long enough for Chicagoans to enjoy live performances, food, local vendors and activities for all ages. Mayfest...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Memorial Day beachgoers in Chicago upset when booze is confiscated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People also packed the city's beaches on this Memorial Day.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports beachgoers faced a lot of security when they got there as Chicago police confiscated several booze bottles as they were checking peoples' bags heading into North Avenue Beach.They're working to avoid a repeat of some of those chaotic gatherings that made headlines earlier this month. Two weeks ago, hundreds of kids spilled out of North Avenue Beach and started blocking traffic and even jumping off cars.In light of that, many people here today welcomed the heightened security. But not everyone was happy about...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Funeral held for Seandell Holliday, 16, killed in chaotic gathering at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mourners on Chicago's South Side wiped away tears Saturday at the funeral for the 16-year-old shot and killed in Millennium Park as city leaders search for ways to prevent more senseless gun violence. As people shuffled into the services, they said they went to remember a young man with big dreams whose life ended too soon. But they also went to share a message becuase they do not want to attend another teenager's funeral. Seandell Holliday's friends and family celebrated his life with not just memories but also melodies. It is fitting as Holliday was a drummer who hoped to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cause of death revealed for Monty, beloved Chicago piping plover

CHICAGO - Just weeks after one of Chicago's beloved piping plovers died unexpectedly on a North Side beach, a cause of death has been determined. A necropsy was conducted by Lincoln Park Zoo after Monty's death on May 13, and found the bird died of a respiratory infection, according to a statement from zoo officials.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Harris
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Lori Lightfoot
WGN News

Does Pat Quinn Want to be Chicago Mayor?

CHICAGO — For a while now, political operatives and city hall observes have speculated about more veteran politicians exploring a run for mayor next year. Enter former governor Pat Quinn. He’s polling a possible mayoral bid and he’s willing to discuss city issues. For Quinn, a savvy politician with decades of experience, a Memorial Day […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago beachgoers assault police officers on Memorial Day

CHICAGO - It was a violent weekend in the city. On Tuesday, Chicago police revealed new data for the number of people killed or injured. In addition, Chicago’s top cop announced his department’s efforts to keep people safe. Fifty-one people were shot over the weekend — 9 of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Illinois AG Kwame Raoul launches civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why there’s been a civil rights investigation into Township High School District 211 following a Chicago Tribune-ProPublica report that revealed tickets were given to students by police who were accused of misbehavior. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Memorial Day Weekend#Chicago Mayor#Wreath#American#The U S Coast Guard#Navy#Air Force#Chicago Fire Department#Gold Star#The Air National Guard
CBS Chicago

Alderwoman Maria Hadden's office vandalized in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating after Ald. Maria Hadden's office in the 49th Ward was vandalized. Surveillance cameras caught a man breaking the windows of her ward office near Morse and Greenview avenues in Rogers Park. Hadden said the man stole a chair from a coffee shop across the street and threw it at the window. She's taking it all in stride."Nothing personal. There's no damage to the ward office, other than this window, so we'll get it boarded up and fixed, and hopefully move on with the holiday," she said.No one is in custody, but Hadden said the video footage is clear. She expects police to find the suspect soon. 
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoonthecheap.com

Chicago Friday Night Flights In Bridgeport

For the sixth season, Chicago celebrates the city’s extensive craft beer scene with a spotlight on a different neighborhood each month. Bridgeport is the highlight for Chicago Friday Night Flights on June 24, 2022, from 6-9 pm. Head to Bridgeport’s South Side community and explore a host of other...
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Robin Kelly’s in for another tug-of-war

Happy Tuesday, Illinois. I hope you had a relaxing weekend as we gear up for the June 28 primary. Early voting starts today in Chicago and has already begun in other parts of the state. TOP TALKER. FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: Congresswoman Robin Kelly is announcing today that she’s running for...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
a-z-animals.com

Why is Chicago Called “The Windy City”?

Nicknames can emerge in the most unexpected ways. Every state in the United States has a handle that usually highlights one of its most notable characteristics. Because of its abundance of prairie grass, Illinois is nicknamed “The Prairie State.” But, why is Chicago called the “Windy City”? Is it true that Chicago is windy, or is it merely a metaphor? If you’ve ever walked around Lake Michigan, you’ve probably noticed a stronger breeze along the water, but that’s not why Chicago is known as the windy city. So, whence did the nickname “windy city” originate?
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy