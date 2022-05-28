ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Landmark legislation now gives New Yorkers option to choose 'X' on state identification

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gF47G_0ftgNZzd00

RELATED: New Yorkers can now choose 'X' as gender marker on driver's licenses and ID cards

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new legislation this week that will give New Yorkers the option of choosing "X" as their gender on their driver's license, learner's permit or non-driver I.D. card.

Hochul says the landmark decision will provide expanded protections for transgender and nonbinary New York residents. It makes it easier for people to navigate the challenges of changing their names, birth certificates and sex designation.

It is all part of New York state's "Gender Recognition Act".

For example, activist Angelique Piwinski identifies as a transgender woman. For her, the state's removal of gender barriers has been a long time coming.

"It validates who you are. It's my life. To continue to use my 'dead' name doesn't make sense for who I am and what my mission in life is all about," Piwinski said.

New York residents with an existing driver's license will have the option to change their gender designation from "M" or "F" to "X".

New York state's "Gender Recognition Act" will go into effect June 24.

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 98.7

It’s the Law! Did You Know These Ten Bizarre New York State Laws?

We all know the most common laws in the land: buckle up, don't text while driving, don't shoot your neighbors. You know, the more well-known laws in the books. The laws that don't get nearly as much attention, but according to a MoneyInc. article on bizarre laws in New York, are still technically enforceable in the Empire State. Laws prohibiting stray laundry, the sale of certain type of animal hair, and even the location of your child's puppet show.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
iheart.com

New York State Suspending Gas Tax

New York will temporarily suspended the state gasoline tax beginning Wednesday. It will be in effect until the end of the year, and will reduce the per gallon price by 16 cents. Also starting Wednesday, Monroe County will collect the gas sales tax on just the first two dollars of each gallon sold. That relief is in effect through November.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#Birth Certificates#Transgender#Politics State#New Yorkers
Gothamist.com

After years of trying, NY is on the brink of requiring ‘microstamping’ technology for new handguns

In 2010, gun-control activists thought they were on the verge of a major victory in Albany. Led by then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and backed by his considerable fortune, activists were pushing a bill requiring new handguns be equipped with microstamping -- technology allowing a unique code to be etched into each bullet casing as it's fired. The marked casing could then be used to determine the make, model and serial number of the weapon from whence it came. The technology has been billed as an aid to law enforcement seeking to identify a gun used by an assailant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Recent COVID-19 Resurgence Is Having A Real Impact On WNY

For the last few weeks, the COVID-19 virus has been making its impact known again all across New York State. Some experts are not surprised by this considering Western New York's 7-Day COVID-19 Positivity Rate is still hovering around 12.5%. While the percentages in Western New York are much lower than some other areas of the state, anything above 5% is considered high, and as you can see we're well above that.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York gas tax suspension goes into effect Wednesday

As the Memorial Day weekend brings the unofficial start of the summer travel season, some relief is coming to the pump this week. The New York state gas tax suspension, passed by state lawmakers as part of the budget in April, will go into effect on Wednesday and last through the end of the year.
TRAFFIC
wxxinews.org

New York state agencies hold virtual seminar on accessible and sustainable trails

New York state agencies are working to integrate accessible trail inclusive access while maintaining the sustainability and natural environment of state lands. The Department of Environmental Conservation, in conjunction with the Adirondack Park Agency and the Office of State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, recently held a forum on how to integrate environmental sustainability with accessibility.
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

Is it Legal to Drive Barefoot in New York State?

You know you want to do it. It's hot, your feet hurt, and you are exhausted. Have you ever thought about taking your shoes off and just driving barefoot? Let me tell you, you are not the only one. Is there a law on the New York State driving books...
News 12

News 12

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy