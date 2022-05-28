ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi': Liam Neeson to Return as the Voice of Qui-Gon Jinn

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you thought the Star Wars universe couldn’t bring any more legacy characters back for another round, they’re doing it again. During a panel dedicated to the galaxy far, far away’s newest animated series, Tales of the Jedi, it was revealed that Liam Neeson will return as Qui-Gon Jinn, the...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Faces You'll Recognize From The Cast of Netflix's 'Senior Year'

A sabotaged cheerleading stunt lands Stephanie in a coma. She wakes up 20 years later in a 37-year-old body but mentally still 17 and aching to complete the senior year she never got the chance to finish. Rebel Wilson stars as (the older) Stephanie, a grown woman fresh from a...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Amazing Fantasy Anime on Netflix

Looking for something to watch? In the glut of the streaming era, where everything and anything can be viewed at the simple click of a button, it can feel overwhelming trying to find a new show to binge over a three-day weekend. Thankfully, anime is here to save the day, especially when you want to get lost in another strange world.
COMICS
Collider

‘The Boys’ Season 3 Reveals Soldier Boy’s Hilarious “Just Say No” Outtakes

Our sneaking suspicions have been confirmed! As we reported yesterday, The Boys released a promo teaser giving fans a look at the highly anticipated addition, specifically of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. In the clip, Soldier Boy addresses the masses in a public service announcement that urges them to “Just Say No” to drugs. As we mentioned yesterday, the entire on-screen talk was a load of bull from a character, who is known to use drugs and alcohol alongside the rest of his superhero pals. And today, the Prime Video series’ Twitter account released a new version of the PSA, this time as an outtake reel.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and 9 More Sequels Released 10+ Years After The Original

Nowadays, a movie receiving a sequel is a necessity to be considered successful. Everything is an intellectual property ready to be expanded and built on. Whether it's a sequel, a prequel, or a cinematic universe, Hollywood doesn't hold back on making follow-ups. This obsession with established IP is why it's...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Collider

'Downton Abbey' and 9 Great Shows That Continued On As Movies

You could argue that TV shows are more popular than movies nowadays, mainly thanks to the advancements in filming technology and techniques and the invention of streaming services. Millions of people all around the globe can become invested in film quality programming from their living rooms. With the increase in...
TV SHOWS
Collider

Stranger Things Season 4: Every Storyline That Needs To Be Resolved

Summer's nearly here, and with it comes a host of exciting releases, none more highly anticipated than the imminent release of the first part of Stranger Things season four. Fans are counting the days until we get to return to Hawkins and spend time with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and the rest of the gang on the 27th of May.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Classic TV Shows That Never Got An Emmy Nomination

The Emmys are yearly awards that honor the very best of television. For more than 70 years, they have done a great job of recognizing genuine excellence (case in point: The Sopranos won 21 of them!) But there have also been some glaring snubs. We are talking about universally loved...
TV SHOWS
Collider

'The Time Traveler's Wife': Henry's Time-Traveling Ability, Explained

Time travel has been portrayed on screen countless times, but rarely do we deem this ability a burden. The Time Traveler’s Wife, HBO Max series adapted from Audrey Niffenegger’s best-selling novel, subverts the notion that returning to the past or jumping into the future is positive. According to Henry DeTamble (Theo James), time travel is a genetic disorder that prevents him from staying with the people he loves and experiencing life like a normal person. Throughout the episodes, viewers witness the character shift ages, meet Clare (Rose Leslie) for the first time after her meeting him years ago, and coach his younger self to deal with this unprecedented struggle.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jedi Master#Tales Of The Jedi#Qui Gon Jinn#The Voice Of Qui Gon Jinn
Collider

‘American Gigolo’ Trailer Teases Jon Bernthal in Sexy Series Remake of an ’80s Classic

The official trailer for Showtime’s upcoming series, American Gigolo, has arrived and it looks equal parts steamy and intriguing. Starring the ever-sizzling Jon Bernthal in a series based on the 1980 film of the same name, the teaser delivers on its crime and sex based situations. Following in the footsteps of the sultry Richard Gere, who starred in the original film, the trailer proves that Bernthal is up for the task of picking up the torch and bringing the heat as the production's protagonist.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Why Nate Jacobs Is Gen Z's Tony Soprano

The Sopranos' Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and Euphoria’s Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) have a lot of things in common despite the fact they are generations apart. Tony Soprano represented a form of masculinity going out of style in the '90s and early 2000s. However, in 2022 Nate Jacobs is taking up a very similar space of being unapologetically violent and morally corrupt.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

What's New on Netflix in June 2022

With May coming to a close, that means June is on its way as we inch closer and closer to the first official day of the summer season. With the season of sun comes some unpredictable weather and there'll likely be days when you'll need to stay inside with something to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has some promising content in store for the month of June from comedy favorites like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Dumb and Dumber, to Oscar-winning hits like Titanic, The Departed, Vice, The Hurt Locker, and The Fighter, and franchise favorites like Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, The Amazing Spider-Man, Sing 2, and It (2017). Of course, June also brings a heap of new Netflix originals including several of their summer blockbusters like the Adam Sandler-led basketball dramedy Hustle, the Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller vehicle Spiderhead which is directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski, and the Kevin Hart-Woody Harrelson buddy action-comedy The Man From Toronto. June also brings the return of some of your favorite Netflix shows, in particular, The Umbrella Academy returns for its third season as the titular misfit team of heroes faces off against the Sparrow Academy and the sixth and final season of the smash-hit British import Peaky Blinders. New Netflix series dropping in June include the Melissa McCarthy-led biblical comedy God's Favorite Idiot, the queer-themed YA vampire romance First Kill, the slapstick comedy Man Vs. Bee starring English comic icon Rowan Atkinson, and Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area the Korean adaptation of the mega-hit Spanish series.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Ziwe’s Confrontational Comedy Is the Perfect Way to Challenge White Privilege

Concluding the first volume of its second season this week, Showtime’s Ziwe, hosted by Ziwe, is one of the most overtly political series currently on television. From episodes that deal with immigration policy to wealth inequality, Ziwe is never shy to address challenging topics through a unique brand of humor. Modeled similarly after other late-night series, the show features star interviews (from celebrities like Bowen Yang to activists like Gloria Steinem), sketches, and music video parodies. One of the political issues Ziwe routinely addresses across its various segments is white privilege, most often dealing with the privilege of white ignorance to racial and social justice. Through confrontational interviews and clever audience positioning, Ziwe successfully challenges white privilege through its unique brand of confrontational comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Collider

The First 'Thor' Movies Were Pure Melodrama, And That's a Good Thing

The MCU has been a giant in the superhero film industry for years, and ever since phase one first began, Marvel has successfully introduced and developed an incredibly detailed cast of core characters beginning with the members of the Avengers. As the longest-serving member of this team whose story is still being told, Thor has been around for a while and is about to star in his fourth film, Thor: Love and Thunder. The character and his films, however, have undergone quite a change over the years.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Atomic Blonde' to 'Red Sparrow': 10 Spy Movies with Female Leads

The most popular film genre in the industry has always been spy movies. While male-centric action films such as the James Bond franchise dominate the espionage genre, some of the best spy films ever created feature female spies. However, while being just as action-packed and suspenseful as any Bond film, female-centered spy movies are frequently neglected.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Singing Scenes in Non-Musicals That Surprises Audiences

Musicals have been a defining genre since the Golden Age of Hollywood, with the first motion picture containing synchronized sound being The Jazz Singer, a musical drama film released in 1927 (albeit, it has aged rather poorly in its handling of race). Many audiences adore the genre for its catchy tunes and witty lyrics, a form of fantastical escapism from mundane, everyday life. Whereas others bear a distaste towards the genre, deeming it unrealistic and its increasingly hackneyed themes do not help mitigate the issue.
MUSIC
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4: Who is [SPOILER]?

Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4. There's a lot of mystery in the latest season of Stranger Things, with one character, in particular, causing a stir. The newest villain to the series, Vecna, is ruthless in his murderous ways and there's a lot of intrigue as to who it is. Well, we finally find out that Vecna's true identity is 001, but that leads us to ask: who exactly is 001?
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Paris, 13th District': Is the French Drama Film Streaming Online?

There's nothing more romantic than a love story in Paris, but add four people to the mix and suddenly everything is complicated. Paris, 13th District tells the story of four young adults as they navigate love, their sexualities, and their identities. Adapted from Adrian Tomine's graphic novel Killing and Dying, the film is directed by two-time BAFTA-winning Jacques Audiard (The Sisters Brothers, Dheepan). Premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the film went on to feature in many of the French Film Festivals which traversed the globe.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Obi-Wan Kenobi Lines That Prove He's an Icon

The Star Wars universe continues to expand and bring in new characters and expand on old ones. Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi is getting a much-deserved spin-off series that will cover his time on Tatooine between Episode III and Episode IV. Obi-Wan is a fixture in the Star Wars mythos; he...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Training Montages in Movies

Let’s get down to business! Few tropes of storytelling can be quite as energetic, adrenaline-pumping, and nail-bitingly entertaining as the training montage. The underdog hero or the naïve novice has to get down and dirty, perfecting their craft with blood, sweat, tears, and incredibly catchy music to tie it all together.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Episode 3 Recap: Can El Get Her Powers Back?

Stranger Things Season 4's "Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero" shows the kids in their element: El (Millie Bobby Brown) is taking the fate of the world in her hands yet again, Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), and the gang are teaming up to figure out how the hell to take down a slimy dark wizard monster, and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) are struggling to keep up with simple dinner conversation under the haze of that sweet, sweet Purple Palm Tree Delight.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy