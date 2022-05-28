ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ Coming to Disney+ This Fall

By Maggie Lovitt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Star Wars universe is about to get a lot more animated with the newly announced anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Fans of the Star Wars Expanded Universe may recognize that title as the comic book series that delved into stories of the Old Republic. The new series,...

