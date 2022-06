More precipitation is anticipated in Colorado to start the week, expected to land as snow along the mountains of the Northern Front Range. Between Tuesday and Wednesday night, up to 18 inches of snow is expected to land along the Continental Divide, in the mountains west of Boulder and in the area of I-70. In a high-end forecast scenario, totals would still top out at about 18 inches, but deeper snow would be much more widespread in the aforementioned region.

BOULDER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO