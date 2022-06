Two men are arrested for firing shots outside a Lake Ozark bar and grill along the Bagnell Dam Strip. Lake Ozarks Police were called late Monday night to an area near Alley Cat’s Pizzeria and Pub to investigate reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they were told the pair had been asked to leave the establishment and fired six rounds into the air as they left in their vehicle. No injuries or property damage was reported.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO