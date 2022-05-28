ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

UPDATE: One-acre brush fire on Harris Grade outside Lompoc under control

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
UPDATE (4:40 PM): Santa Barbara County Fire reports a one-acre vegetation fire at the 4700 Block of Harris Grade Road in the Lompoc Valley.

The brush fire sparked around 2:55 PM.

Santa Barbara County Fire is working with Lompoc City Fire Department and Vandenberg Fire Department.

Authorities said it is a heavy brush, slow rate fire. A coordinated ground attack helped gain control over the blaze.

No structures have been threatened and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire crews asked California Highway Patrol (CHP) to close down the Harris Grade Road between Highway 135 and Rucker Road.

CHP SLO confirmed the roads have reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A brush fire has prompted the closure of Harris Grade outside Lompoc.

It was reported just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Initial reports into the California Highway Patrol were that black smoke and flames could be seen in the area of Harris Grade and Rucker Road.

Harris Grade between Highway 135 and Rucker Road was in the process of being closed as of 3:20 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

