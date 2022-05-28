ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Denver mom and two kids found safe after Amber Alert issued

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
DENVER — A missing Denver mother and her two kids were safely located Saturday after authorities issued an Amber Alert. The alert was deactivated.

The 24-year-old mother and her two kids, a 1-year-old girl and a 2-month-old boy, were reported missing after witnesses reported they were taken by force during a domestic violence incident in Denver Saturday.

Police were calling the children's 28-year-old father a suspect in their disappearance.

It's unclear if the father was taken into custody.

No other details were released.

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

