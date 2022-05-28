Missing Denver mom and two kids found safe after Amber Alert issued
DENVER — A missing Denver mother and her two kids were safely located Saturday after authorities issued an Amber Alert. The alert was deactivated.
The 24-year-old mother and her two kids, a 1-year-old girl and a 2-month-old boy, were reported missing after witnesses reported they were taken by force during a domestic violence incident in Denver Saturday.
Police were calling the children's 28-year-old father a suspect in their disappearance.
It's unclear if the father was taken into custody.
No other details were released.
