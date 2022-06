2026 will mark 100 years since Route 66’s establishment, but what’s wrong with kicking off the festivities a little early? The AAA Route 66 Road Fest is poised to build up to the centennial in style, beginning at Oklahoma City’s Bennett Event Center June 18 and 19. From there, the festival will move to Tulsa’s SageNet Center at Expo Square June 25 and 26. With this being an inaugural event, the festival will return annually through at least 2026.

TULSA, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO